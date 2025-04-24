NEC Reveals 154th Commencement and Honorary Degree Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New England Conservatory announced this year's Commencement speaker and five honorary degree recipients for the 154th graduation exercises on May 18 in NEC's Jordan Hall.



President and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Chad Smith '95 NEC/Tufts,'98 MM will be the featured speaker and receive an honorary doctor of music degree; City of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu; maestro Michael Tilson Thomas; film scoring great Conrad Pope '73; and trustee Wendy Shattuck '75 will all receive honorary doctor of music degrees. Brian McCreath '90 MM will be the alumni speaker. Marvin E. Gilmore, Jr. '51 DP, '24 hon. DM received an honorary degree at a ceremony in October.

“We are thrilled to honor Chad Smith, City of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Michael Tilson Thomas, Conrad Pope, and Wendy Shattuck as part of NEC's 154th Commencement,” NEC President Andrea Kalyn said. “Each of these honorees stands as a powerful example of how music can be transformative and open doors to endless possibilities. We look forward to celebrating their impact on the performing arts and in our communities, and to sharing their inspirational stories as we continue to expand NEC's reach and impact in Boston and beyond.”

“Music presents endless opportunities to inspire, comfort, and challenge audiences in ways inaccessible through other art forms,” said Chad Smith. “But its power of renewal requires the act of creative regeneration by young and emerging musicians. I was one of those musicians 30 years ago, when I walked across the NEC stage, a newly minted graduate of the NEC/Tufts program. It was that time in Boston, at the Conservatory, in its practice rooms and on its stages, that set me on the career path I have followed – followed all the way back to Boston and the BSO, and the remarkable musical, cultural and intellectual community which inspired me so many years ago. There is no musical community like NEC, with the most talented young musicians and faculty from across the world. I am honored to be speaking at this year's graduation, as I have been honored to serve NEC as a trustee during this time of expansion, change, and innovation.”



“The performing arts have been a powerful part of my life since I was a child and have shaped my determination as a public official working to make Boston a home for everyone,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “New England Conservatory has been making Boston a home for the arts for over 150 years, and I'm deeply honored to receive an honorary degree from NEC alongside this distinguished group that includes friends and heroes of mine. I'm grateful for NEC's continuous efforts to support every generation of musicians from all backgrounds and communities. Music education has the potential to create pathways for students beyond just artistry, and the City of Boston is proud to partner with NEC on delivering classes in our public schools and scholarship opportunities for all students in our communities.”

