NCPAC Presents A VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS VACATION WITH THE GRISWORLD'S

An Evening With Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents A Virtual Christmas Vacation with the Grisworld's: An Evening with Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Switch on the Christmas lights and join Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold) and Beverly D'Angelo (Ellen Griswold) for this online salute to the holiday classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Expect the unexpected as these legends share a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane and unveil the behind-the-scenes secrets of the Vacation film franchise. They'll also answer YOUR questions during the live audience Q&A. So gather the family and cozy up on the couch as we stream the Griswolds directly to your living room for a virtual holiday celebration. Chestnuts and eggnog recommended!

TREAT yourself to an upgraded experience when you add on the VIP option. VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to engage in a one-minute one-one video chat with Chevy and Beverly. The capacity for this experience is extremely limited and must be purchased in advance.

