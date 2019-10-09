Musical Parody HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS Returns To The Stage

Hold on to your hats and brace yourselves for the Housewives of Secaucus!

Created, written and directed by THREE-TIME Emmy Award winner Anthony Wilkinson, the infamous Housewives of Secaucus are back by popular demand at the Avenel Performing Arts Center October 16th, 17th and 18th, spoofing your favorite shows you love to hate.

If you love all things reality and reunion shows - you do NOT want to miss this! Watch the faux-fur fly, and dance in the aisles during this laugh out loud, interactive and outlandish Jersey musical comedy experience.

Nancy Levine (Laugh Out Loud Productions), Kim Marco Pirrella (Bravo TV's 'The Housewives of New Jersey'- and famed Melissa Gorga's sister!), Debra Toscano (Emmy Nominated 'Tainted Dreams'), Tricia Gozzi Shutte (A&E) and Tina Jensen (The Glamazons) STAR in this outrageous musical comedy.

"The Housewives of Secaucus have taken the empty pettiness of reality TV and infused it with heart and hope (and some solid 1980s girl-power anthems) to create a show that is more than its surface appeal. Housewives of Secaucus delivers." Raves Onstage Blog.

The Housewives of Secaucus is produced by Laugh Out Loud Productions. The Avenel Performing Arts Center is located on 150 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001. Tickets are available for $39.50 by clicking https://avenelarts.com/shows/housewives-of-secaucus-2/ or calling (732) 314-0500. Follow the @HousewivesOfSecaucus on social media for more fun behind the scenes!





