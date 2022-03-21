Music at the Mansion Premieres At The Thorne Mansion in Morristown

NiCori Studios & Productions announces the premiere of the long running Bloomfield series "Music at the Mansion" at its new location at the historic Thorne Mansion in Morristown on Sunday, March 27 at 3pm.

Performers to include BroadwayWorld Award winning singer, Lisa Viggiano, MAC and Bistro Award winning recording artist, Stearns Matthews and BroadwayWorld Award winning singer, Susan Speidel all hosted by Excellence in Theatre Education award TONY nominee Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature James Horan on piano and Arianna Cherry as the "Young Musician Moment" performer.

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series "Music at the Mansion" which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Future performances will held be on June 26th, September 25th, and November 27th at 3pm.

Tickets for "Music at the Mansion" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only). Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.