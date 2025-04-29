Morris Choral Society To Perform Spring Concert in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Morris Choral Society will conclude its current season with their Spring Concert on Saturday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the Morristown United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown, NJ. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for children and may be purchased online or by calling 973-723-6424.

The concert, entitled "The Sublimely Ridiculous & The Ridiculously Sublime," features "Oedipus Tex" by PDQ Bach with the addition of baritone Jonathan Green, returning to the Chorus for the third time, soprano Cassandra Douglas, mezzo-soprano Sarah Norton, and tenor Justin Gozalez. . Also on the bill is "Gloria" by Frances Poulenc featuring soprano Alexis Creggar. The program will also include performances by Express Male, an all-male vocal ensemble, and High Society, an all-female vocal group as well as a performance by this year's MCS scholarship winner.

At this concert, the chorus will be accompanied by The Livingston Symphony Orchestra, the nonprofit organization in its 64th season, offering symphonic experience for both professional and amateur musicians.

MCS Director and Conductor Michael Shane Wittenburg is active with the metropolitan cultural landscape, engaging with many different esteemed companies such as the Young People's Chorus of New York. Maestro Wittenburg holds degrees from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester and the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga and has studied with several prestigious teachers.

The piano accompanist for MCS is Jennifer Yang, who has been the organist and accompanist for the Morristown United Methodist Church for almost 10 years. An award-winner, she is much in demand, playing solo recitals, chamber music concerts, and choir concerts around the world.

