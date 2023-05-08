Mill Ballet School to Welcome Reggie Oliver for Hip-Hop Masterclass

Mill Ballet School in New Hope, PA is offering a new Hip-Hop Masterclass this month featuring stage and screen star Reggie Oliver as the guest instructor. Reggie O. is a dancer, choreographer, and teacher from Pennsylvania who has experienced many different areas of entertaining and performing with his most recent performance being at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Hip-Hop Masterclass led by Reggie O. is reflective of Mill Ballet's ongoing mission to bring diverse styles, experiences, and quality teachers to the school's dance community, and will expand the students' education through exposure to a multi-talented instructor.

Melissa and Mark Roxey chose Reggie O. to lead this workshop after watching his work and following his career on social media. His style is conducive to and entertaining for people interested in the hip-hop genre. Mark Roxey has his roots in hip-hop and is always looking for new, high-level artists to introduce to the Mill Ballet School students. For Melissa Roxey, there is value in adding to the opportunities to educate students; opening their minds beyond classical ballet, exposing them to diversity, and introducing them to new styles of dance.

In the Hip-Hop Masterclass for ages 7 to adult, Reggie O. will welcome a variety of skill levels to learn rhythm and hip-hop fundamentals as well as a masterpiece of choreography. In each one-hour class, students will enjoy expanding their dance skills with the expert instruction of Reggie O. If a student is unsure of their skill level and would like to discuss placement, they may contact Melissa Roxey to select the appropriate class.

Beyond the Hip Hop Masterclass, Mill Ballet School offers a variety of summer programs with classes for ages 3 and up. Learn about the offerings and register for classes at millballetschool.com.