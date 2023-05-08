Mill Ballet School to Welcome Reggie Oliver for Hip-Hop Masterclass

Reggie O. is a dancer, choreographer, and teacher from Pennsylvania who has experienced many different areas of entertaining and performing.

Mill Ballet School in New Hope, PA is offering a new Hip-Hop Masterclass this month featuring stage and screen star Reggie Oliver as the guest instructor. Reggie O. is a dancer, choreographer, and teacher from Pennsylvania who has experienced many different areas of entertaining and performing with his most recent performance being at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Hip-Hop Masterclass led by Reggie O. is reflective of Mill Ballet's ongoing mission to bring diverse styles, experiences, and quality teachers to the school's dance community, and will expand the students' education through exposure to a multi-talented instructor.

Melissa and Mark Roxey chose Reggie O. to lead this workshop after watching his work and following his career on social media. His style is conducive to and entertaining for people interested in the hip-hop genre. Mark Roxey has his roots in hip-hop and is always looking for new, high-level artists to introduce to the Mill Ballet School students. For Melissa Roxey, there is value in adding to the opportunities to educate students; opening their minds beyond classical ballet, exposing them to diversity, and introducing them to new styles of dance.

In the Hip-Hop Masterclass for ages 7 to adult, Reggie O. will welcome a variety of skill levels to learn rhythm and hip-hop fundamentals as well as a masterpiece of choreography. In each one-hour class, students will enjoy expanding their dance skills with the expert instruction of Reggie O. If a student is unsure of their skill level and would like to discuss placement, they may contact Melissa Roxey to select the appropriate class.

Beyond the Hip Hop Masterclass, Mill Ballet School offers a variety of summer programs with classes for ages 3 and up. Learn about the offerings and register for classes at millballetschool.com.



The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Reveals New Leadership For 2024

 The Board of Trustees of The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) has announced that Brian B. Crowe will succeed Bonnie J. Monte as the company's new Artistic Director starting on January 1st of 2024. 

JCTC Presents 'Giselle's Florence Foster Jenkins Schubertiade Review'

Jersey City Theater Center will present Giselle's Florence Foster Jenkins Schubertiade Review, a celebration of music & the arts while parodying the barriers and business that surround them.

New Jersey Symphony Receives $1.5 Million To Continue Colton Fellowship Through 2028

The New Jersey Symphony has announced that it has received a generous donation of $1.5 million from Stewart and Judith Colton to continue providing professional development opportunities to musicians and conductors from historically marginalized backgrounds.

Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle Fondly Remembered At Swingin' Event

The swingin' sold out event, Sinatra & Dessert, held on Sunday afternoon May 7th, 2023, at the Avon Marina Building in Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey, honored musical icons Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle, with a few added surprises.


