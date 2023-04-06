Middletown Arts Center Opens Submissions For The MAC ONE-ACTS, Annual Play-Reading Festival

The Middletown Arts Center will open its call for submissions to The MAC ONE-ACTS annual play-reading festival featuring original, one-act works by New Jersey playwrights. Entries from New Jersey residents ages 13 and older will be accepted and must be original, unpublished scripts adhering to standard professional play format with run-times of no longer than 30 minutes. Submission deadline is Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Submission Guidelines

• Entrants must be residents of New Jersey who can physically attend the event and any necessary rehearsals, meetings, etc.

• Only ONE submission per playwright

• Plays must be ONE-ACT with a run-time no longer than 30 minutes

• Limit of five characters

• Scripts must be ORIGINAL, UNPUBLISHED works appropriate for all ages.

• Scripts should adhere to the standard professional play format. The name of the play and page number should appear on all pages. Please include a synopsis and casting/character breakdown.

To enter, visit middletownarts.org. The selection of finalists will be announced on Friday, April 28, 2023. For questions or more information, please email artscenter@middletownnj.orgor call 732.706.4110.

This is the fourth edition of the highly successful festival which began as a virtual event in 2020. The festival will be held in the MAC's spacious theater on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. and will feature readings of each selected play by local actors. The festival is free and open to the public and donations are appreciated.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the train station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends.