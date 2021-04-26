Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael McDonald Presents HOME ALONE 3: YO MOMMA BE THERE May 7

This intimate Livestream concert will feature songs from Michael's solo career, a few Doobies classics, and some select covers.

Apr. 26, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Michael McDonald Presents Home Alone 3: Yo Momma Be There- Virtual Event on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.

Make Mother's Day weekend extra special when you invite Michael McDonald into your living room! You know and love the unofficial captain of Yacht Rock for his contributions to the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan, including his hits "What a Fool Believes," "Minute by Minute" and "Takin' It to the Streets."

This intimate Livestream concert will feature songs from Michael's solo career, a few Doobies classics, and some select covers. Buy a ticket for yourself, or get a two-pack for you and the special lady in your life. The show will stream live on Friday, May 7th, and be available to watch or rewatch all weekend long.

Tickets are on-sale now at Ticket Link.


