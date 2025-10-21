Melissa Etheridge to Perform at bergenPAC in April 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC has announced that Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform live on Friday, April 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets, ranging from $61 to $181, go on sale Friday, October 24, 2025 at 10 a.m..

Known for her raw vocals and emotionally charged songwriting, Etheridge has been a defining voice in American rock for more than three decades. She burst onto the scene in 1988 with her self-titled debut album and quickly gained recognition for her breakout hits “Bring Me Some Water” and “No Souvenirs.” She went on to earn two Grammy Awards, including one for “Ain’t It Heavy,” and achieved multi-platinum success with her 1993 album Yes I Am, featuring the enduring anthems “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.”

Over the course of her career, Etheridge has continued to merge activism and artistry. She won an Academy Award in 2007 for her song “I Need to Wake Up,” written for An Inconvenient Truth, and founded The Etheridge Foundation in 2020 to support scientific research into new treatments for opioid use disorder.

Melissa Etheridge’s resilience and authenticity have made her one of rock’s most beloved performers. Her upcoming appearance at bergenPAC promises an evening of powerful storytelling and classic hits from one of the most distinctive voices in music