McCarter Theater Center Returns With In-Person Performances In September

McCarter Theater Center will reopen their doors this Fall with a robust slate of events across music, theater, dance, spoken word, and family programming. Favorite artists will be returning plus headliners and burgeoning talent excited to meet McCarter audiences for the first time.

Theater highlights include the Broadway Tour What the Constitution Means to Me, plus 2 new musicals, Dreaming Zenzile based on the life of Miriam Makeba and Ride The Cyclone directed by Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. Presented Series highlights include: Lake Street Dive, The Moth, National Geographic Live, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Keb Mo, Shawn Colvin, Sweet Honey in the Rock, David Sedaris, Rosanne Cash, Mark Morris Dance and more.Full line up and dates are here.

The Opening Weekend kicks off on Friday, September 24 at 8pm in McCarter's Mathews Theater with 15-time Grammy Award winner Béla Fleck - in his first bluegrass tour in 24 years My Bluegrass Heart - the third chapter of a trilogy beginning with his 1988 album Drive. Then on Sunday afternoon, Sept 26, McCarter invites the entire community to "GARBA 360," a free outdoor event celebrating the traditional Gujarati Social Folk Dance experience. With dance lessons, performance, and live music, this off-site extravaganza takes place at the Princeton Shopping Center where families and friends are invited to gather for a fun afternoon to mix, move, and mingle.

"We are eager to come together as a community once again. We know that art and "collective effervescence" (Emile Durkheim) is a powerful way to celebrate and connect. I am truly excited to welcome you backa??-a??and to bring so many fine artists and unique performances to the stage in my first "live" season as McCarter's new Artistic Director," said Sarah Rasmussen.

Early Access Tickets start August 3rd for McCarter Members and August 10 for the General Public. Membership Info: https://www.mccarter.org/donate/benefits-and-membership/

McCarter will also keep its digital stage active with Paula Vogel's Bard of the Gate, a virtual reading series, and the (free) experience The Manic Monologues - creating conversation around mental health.

McCarter is following all CDC and NJ guidelines including: air filters, enhanced cleaning, contactless ticketing and ongoing staff training. At the present time, we will be selling our shows to full capacity with no social distancing, mask, or vaccine requirements. We will be asking artists, audiences, staff, and volunteers to monitor their health and stay home if they are exhibiting any COVID-19 and/or flu-like symptoms. As guidelines and health directions evolve, we will update our requirements. To learn more and for the latest information, visit www.mccarter.org/COVID19.

Full schedule of events from September - November below. For the entire line up, visit, www.mccarter.org.