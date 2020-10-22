Mayor Fulop Reaffirms Vote 'YES' to Create NJ's First Municipal Arts Trust Fund

If passed, the program will be the first in New Jersey.

As ballots begin to get mailed in Hudson County, Mayor Steven M. Fulop reaffirmed his support for a "YES" vote on Municipal Question #1 which would dramatically change support for the arts community in Jersey City.

If approved, Jersey City would be the first municipality in New Jersey to establish an Arts and Culture Trust Fund. The Arts Trust will be funded at a maximum rate of $0.02 per $100 of assessed property value, and will directly benefit local artists and arts organizations to help them grow and thrive.

"A vote 'yes' on Election Day for that small fee will collectively go a long way for the future of Jersey City's dynamic culture, strengthening our vibrant arts scene and ultimately invigorating the community as a whole" said Mayor Fulop. "Now more than ever, we need to establish sustainable fiscal models to provide a strong foundation for our unique arts and culture to grow and thrive, now and for future generations to come."

Mayor Fulop spent two years working closely with the Jersey City Arts Council to lobby state legislators to implement the mechanisms that would allow long-term arts funding. Jersey City was first to take action when the state bill was signed into law by the Governor in December 2019, allowing municipalities to implement an Arts and Culture Trust Fund.

"Jersey City is blessed with a vibrant arts community, and the administration and advocates have done an amazing job reminding voters that the arts in Jersey City have social, emotional, and economic impacts," said Anne Marie Miller, Director of Advocacy & Public Policy for ArtPride NJ. "I hope that voters will vote 'yes' to the Arts and Cultural Trust Fund so that we can ensure the arts in Jersey City are financially sustainable and can continue to burst with creativity."

"As a teacher, parent, homeowner, and arts leader in Jersey City, I have personally seen how the arts have profoundly impacted both individuals and the city at large. I hope that our voters recognize that the establishment of this Arts Trust will not only make the arts more viable here in Jersey City but will, in turn, bring a thriving economy and vibrant inspiring atmosphere for all," said Heather Warfel Sandler, Chair, Jersey City Arts Council.

"A burgeoning arts culture helps fuel the city's economic engine by attracting business, building a strong sociocultural, expanding educational opportunities, and creating a unique and sought after culture that boosts property values while creating a unique sense of community for residents and visitors alike," said Ward B Councilwoman Mira Prinz-Arey. "Securing this funding for the arts is securing a vital resource for our overall community."

In an effort to address the pandemic's financial burden on taxpayers, Mayor Fulop explored delaying the implementation of the referendum for a year. After a series of conversations he held with Jersey City's arts leaders, City Council members, and in open public forums, the mayor and council decided to move forward on the enabling referendum despite the budget challenges.

"We are fortunate to live in a city that wants to invest in the arts. By doing so they are investing in Jersey City's cultural and economic future," said Beth Cope, Managing Director of Jersey City Theater Center and member of the Jersey City Arts Fund Committee.

Already severely underfunded by the state, the arts community has been among the most financially strained amid the pandemic. With no stable funding in place, Mayor Fulop announced arts relief funding in July where 119 artists and arts organization, 11 art program organizations, as well as 12 summer youth nonprofits and 12 community-based organizations received grants administered from the $2 million in private donations raised through the Mayor's COVID-19 Community Relief Distribution. The financial boost has provided the temporary relief that artists and arts organizations have needed to address pandemic-related losses and funding and to create and implement visual and performing arts programming, with a priority on arts education for children as well as arts programming that will help revitalize commercial areas reopening.

