Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents CIRQUE ZUMA ZUMA, February 11

Cirque Zuma Zuma performs an exuberant and entertaining showcase of the African culture for people young and old at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 11 at 3 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $19-$39.

For nearly 30 years, Cirque Zuma Zuma has redefined audience perceptions of African acrobatics. Performances started in Kenya, then went to Europe and Australia before coming to the United States in 2003.

The group performs daring maneuvers and pushes the envelope of human possibility with astonishing and unbelievable human feats of balance, agility and motor coordination showcasing tremendous skill and ability. Cirque Zuma Zuma intrigues audiences with amazing displays of flexibility and control. African music, drumming, dance and chants add extra excitement which promote audience interaction and participation. Each performance is an exuberant and highly entertaining showcase of the African culture.

Cirque Zuma Zuma appeared on America's Got Talent 2011.





