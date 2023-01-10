Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents CIRQUE ZUMA ZUMA, February 11

For nearly 30 years, Cirque Zuma Zuma has redefined audience perceptions of African acrobatics.

Jan. 10, 2023  
Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents CIRQUE ZUMA ZUMA, February 11

Cirque Zuma Zuma performs an exuberant and entertaining showcase of the African culture for people young and old at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 11 at 3 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $19-$39.

For nearly 30 years, Cirque Zuma Zuma has redefined audience perceptions of African acrobatics. Performances started in Kenya, then went to Europe and Australia before coming to the United States in 2003.

The group performs daring maneuvers and pushes the envelope of human possibility with astonishing and unbelievable human feats of balance, agility and motor coordination showcasing tremendous skill and ability. Cirque Zuma Zuma intrigues audiences with amazing displays of flexibility and control. African music, drumming, dance and chants add extra excitement which promote audience interaction and participation. Each performance is an exuberant and highly entertaining showcase of the African culture.

Cirque Zuma Zuma appeared on America's Got Talent 2011.


Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.




The Barn Theatre Presents CLUE Photo
The Barn Theatre Presents CLUE
Murder and blackmail will be on the menu when The Barn Theatre presents the third show of its 95th Season: the uproarious cult comedy Clue. Performances will be from January 20 to February 5, 2023, at The Barn Theatre on Skyline Drive in Montville, NJ.
THE THREE Original One Acts About Desire, Deceit, And Delusion, To Premiere In Montclair i Photo
THE THREE Original One Acts About Desire, Deceit, And Delusion, To Premiere In Montclair in February
Writer and director Francesco Paladino of 'Orange is the New Black' and 'The Wendy Williams Show' will present the premier production of his three original one-acts at the Montclair Women's Club on February 4th at 8pm.
Two River Theater Names Nora DeVeau-Rosen Managing Director Photo
Two River Theater Names Nora DeVeau-Rosen Managing Director
Two River Theater has announced Nora DeVeau-Rosen as Managing Director. Following the news of Justin Waldman taking the reins as Artistic Director in November 2022, Nora will join the leadership team in February 2023.
John Turturro, Mary-Louise Parker, and More Perform In Philip Roth Festival in March Photo
John Turturro, Mary-Louise Parker, and More Perform In Philip Roth Festival in March
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the anchor cultural institution for the city of Newark and the state of New Jersey, in collaboration with the Newark Public Library, will present PHILIP ROTH UNBOUND, a weekend-long festival that will celebrate, challenge and explore the life, legacy and work of novelist and Newark-native Philip Roth, on what would have been his 90th birthday weekend.

More Hot Stories For You


Two River Theater Names Nora DeVeau-Rosen Managing DirectorTwo River Theater Names Nora DeVeau-Rosen Managing Director
January 10, 2023

Two River Theater has announced Nora DeVeau-Rosen as Managing Director. Following the news of Justin Waldman taking the reins as Artistic Director in November 2022, Nora will join the leadership team in February 2023.
John Turturro, Mary-Louise Parker, and More Perform In Philip Roth Festival in MarchJohn Turturro, Mary-Louise Parker, and More Perform In Philip Roth Festival in March
January 10, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the anchor cultural institution for the city of Newark and the state of New Jersey, in collaboration with the Newark Public Library, will present PHILIP ROTH UNBOUND, a weekend-long festival that will celebrate, challenge and explore the life, legacy and work of novelist and Newark-native Philip Roth, on what would have been his 90th birthday weekend.
Montclair Hosts World Premiere Of THE 3Montclair Hosts World Premiere Of THE 3
January 10, 2023

Writer and Director, Francesco Paladino brings live theatre back to Montclair, after a long dark period. THE 3 (three simple plays about desire, deceit, and delusion) are three short plays exploring unconventional relationships and debatable reality.
Aspire PAC Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY January 2023Aspire PAC Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY January 2023
January 9, 2023

A magnificently macabre musical comedy, The Addams Family: A New Musical, produced by Aspire Performing Arts Company, will take place January 20 to 22 at the Fair Lawn Community Center's George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation.
Kevin James Added Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center, May 19Kevin James Added Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center, May 19
January 9, 2023

TV and film star Kevin James performs an evening of stand-up comedy at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8 pm.
share