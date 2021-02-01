Masterwork Announces Organ Competition Award

The Masterwork Music and Art Foundation is pleased to announce a premier award for an emerging young organist. $10,000 will be awarded to the winner of our competition. The selected finalist for this award will also perform at a benefit concert for Masterwork Arts at a date and time to be announced.

Long committed to supporting "excellence in the arts," Masterwork Arts recently revised their offerings to provide three levels of support - community grant awards which are issued to organizations, smaller competitive awards which are issued to contest winners in a variety of arts and the premier award - a $10,000 monetary gift issued to a single artist. While this year the premier award is going to an organist, Masterwork rotates the award across a number of arts disciplines. Our primary objective with this award is to support "excellence in the arts" by helping an aspiring artist get to the next level of their artistry. The Organ Competition Award is accepting applicants through midnight, March 15, 2021 via the Masterworkarts.org web site. (see: Organ Competition Award)

Each application requires a $30 processing fee, which should be sent to:

Masterwork Music and Art Foundation

P.O. Box 1116,

Madison, NJ 07940.

Application Criteria

Applicants should be under the age of 40. Each entry must include a twenty to thirty minute video of organ performance. The video should contain works from the North German School, a work representing 19th or 20th century French masters, one work based on hymn tunes, and one work of the applicant's own choosing to demonstrate technical and interpretive ability. The video will be submitted through the competition web site. A 500 word essay on the importance of the award to the applicant's career, a bio and two letters of recommendation from past instructors should be emailed to masterworkarts@gmail.com.

See the competition web site for full criteria. The contest will be adjudicated by a jury of professional musicians, as well as the organization's Board.

The awardee will be announced on June 11, 2021.

The inspiration for our premier award came from Wayne Walters, a longtime community arts leader, the conductor or the Morris Choral Society, composer and singer. Wayne is also a Board member of Masterwork Arts and has adjudicated a number of competitions.

For questions or more information, email masterworksarts@gmail.com.