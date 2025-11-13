 tracker
Mandy Patinkin Will Perform in Concert at NJPAC

The performance is on Sunday, April 19 at 4:00 P.M.

By: Nov. 13, 2025
Mandy Patinkin Will Perform in Concert at NJPAC
New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced a performance by the celebrated Tony-winning Broadway star and Emmy-winning television actor, Mandy Patinkin

Renowned for his memorable roles in films such as The Princess Bride, Yentl, and Dick Tracy, Patinkin will present his latest show, "Mandy Patinkin in Concert: JUKEBOX."

Accompanied by pianist Adam Ben-David, this concert will feature a thoughtfully curated selection of classic musical numbers, showcasing Patinkin's remarkable talent for expressing emotion through both song and narrative. The performance that takesplace on Sunday, April 19 at 4:00 p.m. promises to highlight the artistic versatility of one of North America's foremost entertainers. 

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday, November 14th at 10:00 a.m. They will be available for purchase online, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




