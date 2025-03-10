Majah Hype Comes To NJPAC This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Caribbean King of Comedy, Majah Hype, comes to NJPAC on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM.

Majah Hype is a prominent star in the entertainment industry. Renowned as the “Caribbean King of Comedy,” he first captivated audiences with viral videos showcasing his hilarious original characters, relatable to anyone familiar with Afro-Caribbean culture.

With exceptional talent in accents, impressions, and even wigs, Majah uncovers humor in everyday experiences, forging connections with Afro-Caribbean people around the globe. It's no wonder he has amassed a loyal international following.

Initially, Majah seemed destined for a career in music. During junior high school, he began his journey as a DJ. A friend from the DJ scene affectionately referred to him as “Majah,” recognizing his potential for worldwide acclaim. He started selling cassette tapes filled with Caribbean sounds and Hip-Hop to his peers in school halls.

Expanding his repertoire, Majah produced singles for notable Jamaican and Caribbean artists like Gyptian and Tarrus Riley. However, the reality of becoming a father at the age of 19 compelled him to temporarily set aside his aspirations of entertaining large audiences..

