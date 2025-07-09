MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CASINO ADVENTURE Sets Fall Return at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anthony J. Wilkinson's “My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure” will formally open off-off-Broadway at Sound Waves Theater at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

The opening night includes a red carpet arrival ceremony for Wilkinson and his cast at 5:30 p.m., followed by the opening night performance at 8 p.m. and a VIP after party. The show’s final preview performance is set for Friday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets for both October shows go on sale Friday, July 11 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased here or here.

This is the first time Wilkinson has previewed and opened a show outside New York City. Wilkinson’s shows have played at multiple New York City theaters, including The Actors Playhouse, Theater Four, St. Luke’s Theatre, and Snapple Theater Center. “My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure” has been in previews at Hard Rock Atlantic City since the spring, when Wilkinson launched its first preview performances and began tweaking the show.

In this chapter of Wilkinson’s two-decade-running life saga, Anthony Pinnunziato sells his now billion dollar company, “Body Body” and opens the first gay and lesbian casino in Atlantic City. Anthony’s novel idea, Pinnunziato Palace, opens in Atlantic City with much awaited excitement from the community, but problems and obstacles quickly arise. New love triangles and quadrangles, new crazy characters and new life challenges for Anthony Pinnunziato can all be expected.

In 2003, Wilkinson’s original production of “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” opened off-Broadway at the Actor’s Playhouse and later moved to Theatre Four in the spring of 2004. The restaged production debuted in 2009 at the St. George Theatre to rave reviews prompting an explosive revival on Restaurant Row with a fully out Equity cast in 2010. The run was expected to last six weeks but wound up extending 14 times in the same location.

Born and raised in New York, Wilkinson began his career as an Intern Writer at ABC Daytime’s “One Life To Live,” working his way up to the position of Associate Director for which he earned 11 nominations and three Daytime Emmy Awards and was a two-time recipient of the Directors Guild of America Award. In 2017, Wilkinson was cast in the Soap Opera “Tainted Dreams,” which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Photo Courtesy of Anthony J. Wilkinson