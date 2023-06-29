MUGHAL-E-AZAM Premieres in Newark This Weekend

The 13-city tour stops at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, June 30-July 1.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

After more than 200 spellbinding performances across six Asian countries, India's most spectacular musical play now premieres in North America. Mughal-e-Azam, produced by Shapoorji Pallonji Group and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, is based on K Asif's 1960 classic film of the same name – showcasing India's rich culture of Kathak dances and classical music intertwined in a legendary love story. Presented in North America by Cinema on Stage this summer, the 13-city tour will be making a stop at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. Friday, June 30 through Saturday, July 1.

Tickets are on sale now! Tickets prices range from $89 to $429. Purchase your tickets now by visiting . Dates and ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

 

MORE ABOUT MUGHAL-E-AZAM:

For more than 60 years, the story of Mughal-e-Azam continues to enchant legions of fans across the globe. India's most expensive theatre production comprises mesmerizing dance sequences, spectacular lighting, extravagant costumes, and live signing. To date, it has performed in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Dubai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Muscat, Doha, and soon, North America.

India's first Broadway-style musical, with a cast and crew of more than 150 people, has been met with all-around accolades following its 2016 premiere in Mumbai. In 2017, it won seven out of the 14 BroadwayWorld India Awards, including Best Play, Best Director, Best Costume Design, Best Choreography, Best Original Set Design, Best Original Lighting Design and Best Ensemble Cast.

Mughal-e-Azam centers on the love story between Prince Salim and court dancer Anarkali. Upon learning of this forbidden relationship, Emperor Akbar vehemently disapproves and must choose between his responsibility towards his empire and his duty as father of a beloved son. The play is in Hindi/Urdu or Hindustani, with LED screens displaying English subtitles.




Recommended For You