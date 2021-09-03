MST Presents EN PLEIN AIR Performance Weekend

Mile Square Theatre, with the generous financial support of the Hoboken Business Alliance presents a weekend of dance, music, and spoken word called En Plein Air, presented at the newly-created 7th and Jackson Plaza in Hoboken.

On September 25th and 26th, Mile Square Theatre presents En Plein Air, a series of performances by a broad spectrum of artists. The lineup includes Dancers of the MET, performing a collection of song, music, and choreography by resident performers of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. Also featured will be James and Jerome, a duo of NYC musician storytellers, presenting Piano Tales; On the Waterfront Storytellers, a collective of Moth-style performers; and the MST Dance Academy Performance Group. This event will take place at the newly-developed 7th and Jackson Plaza in Hoboken on September 25 and 26.

Mile Square Theatre Artistic Director Chris O'Connor says, "We are eager to begin producing as we emerge from pandemic-related restrictions, and staging outdoor events feels like a safe way for our audiences to enjoy performance. MST's Director of Dance, Sarah Weber-Gallo, invited her Metropolitan Opera colleagues to bring work they created earlier this summer to Hoboken. We added the wonderful NYC music/spoken word duo James and Jerome and Piano Tales to the lineup and Carla Katz and her On the Waterfront Storytellers, a group of Moth-style storytellers. Finally, our very own MST Performance Group will present work they created during the pandemic. It's going to be two days of delightful, free-admission programming that will activate the new 7th and Jackson Plaza."

En Plein Air at 7th and Jackson Plaza

Admission Free

Performance Schedule:

September 25

1:00pm: MST Performance Group Dancers

2:00pm: On the Waterfront Storytellers

3:30pm: MST Performance Group Dancers

5:00pm Jerome and James' Piano Tales

September 26

11:00am: Dancers of the Met Community Class

12:00pm: MST Performance Group Dancers

1:00pm: Dancers of the Met

2:30pm: On the Waterfront Storytellers

3:30pm: Dancers of the Met

5:00pm Jerome and James' Piano Tales

Photo Credit: Theo Cote

Information is available at: www.milesquaretheatre.org.