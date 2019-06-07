MPAC Announces 2019-2020 Lineup; Tickets On Sale Monday, June 10
Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) presents a full lineup of events for its 25th Anniversary season, ranging from world renowned headliners such as Tony Bennett and Audra McDonald to touring Broadway productions including RENT to the best in dance, comedy, classical, world music and family shows.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, June 10 at 10 am.
"Our 25th season celebrates the power of the performing arts to inspire, entertain and bring people together," said Allison Larena, President and CEO of MPAC. "Our 25th season will feature a diverse lineup of artists, including many of the most popular acts to perform at MPAC over the years, crowd favorites, incredible touring Broadway shows and diverse emerging artists."
MPAC's official opening night is Friday, September 13 and features a performance by former American Idol Katharine McPhee.
Touring Broadway shows coming to MPAC include RENT, Finding Neverland and Bandstand.
Superstar singers include Broadway's Audra McDonald, Darlene Love, Paul Anka, Tony Bennett and Engelbert Humperdinck.
Contemporary music fans can enjoy the likes of Gavin DeGraw, Daughtry, Tesla, Orleans and Poco and a unique concert called "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today" a tribute to the Beatles White Album performed by Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz and others.
For those open to taking a cultural dare, there's the classical music meets American roots sound of The Westerlies, Harlem 100, a celebration of the Harlem Renaissance, the visual art-themed DaVinci & Michelangelo and the Colombian salsa artists Grupo Niche.
Families can expect the return of the annual Nutcracker by New Jersey Ballet, as well as popular fares including Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour, Peppa Pig, and many others.
New to MPAC's lineup are a series of films with one of the stars present to speak about it, including William Shatner and a screening of Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan and Kathy Najimy and a screening of Hocus Pocus.
Another highlight is a lecture by Dr. Temple Grandin on autism.
"MPAC has been at the heart of arts and entertainment in the region for a quarter century," Ms. Larena said. "This season will deliver on that promise as we present more shows, create more memorable moments and offer more opportunities for people to engage in the arts."
Lineup is as follows. Additional events will be added throughout the season:
July 2019
7/9 Rocket Man: The Ultimate Live Elton John Tribute Concert
7/17 Champions of Magic - Summer Spectacular
7/22 Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner: He Said She Said
7/31 Chris Isaak
August 2019
8/1 Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
8/3 Rob Thomas: Chip Tooth Smile Tour (Sold Out)
8/4 Gavin DeGraw
8/13 Tony Bennett: The "I Left My Heart" Tour
8/15 Summer of Love - Woodstock Edition
8/20 Rock The Yacht
8/22 Dwight Yoakam
8/27 Daughtry with Special Guest Augustana
September 2019
9/11 Tesla
9/12 Dena Blizzard: One Funny Mother
9/13 Opening Night! An Evening with Katharine McPhee
9/15 David Engel's Star Force Academy:
A Madcap Star Wars Parody for Kids
9/19 A Night with Janis Joplin
9/20 An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash
9/21 Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure
9/22 The Kingston Trio with The Brothers Four and The Limeliters
9/30 Jeff Boyer's Big Bubble Bonanza
October 2019
10/3 Pink Martini with Special Guest Meow Meow
10/4 William Shatner Live on Stage following a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (on sale June 14)
10/10 America: 50th Anniversary Tour
10/12 Kenny G
10/13 It Was Fifty Years Ago Today - Tour 2019
A Tribute To The Beatles' White Album
10/16 The Office! A Musical Parody
10/17 Tenth Avenue North: No Shame Fall Tour 2019
10/18 Grupo Niche
10/20 Sir James Galway
10/22 Sergio Mendes & Bebel Gilberto:
The 60th Anniversary of Bossa Nova
10/24 The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
10/25 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
10/26 Hocus Pocus with Kathy Najimy
10/27 Harlem 100: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary
of the Harlem Renaissance
10/29 James Van Praagh
10/30 Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross
November 2019
11/1 Tango Cumparsita de Argentina
11/2 Vince Gill
11/6 Deepak Chopra: The Nature of Reality
11/7 In the Mood: A 1940s Musical Revue
11/8 Sara Evans
11/9 Disney Junior Holiday Party! on Tour
11/12 An Evening with Jon Dorenbos - Magic, Comedy & Inspiration (on sale June 14)
11/13 Paul Anka: Anka Sings Sinatra - Back by Popular Demand!
11/21 Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas
11/22 Engelbert Humperdinck
11/23 A Magical Cirque Christmas
11/29 Manhattan Comedy Night
11/30 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
December 2019
12/1 Mooseltoe
12/5 David Sedaris
12/6 The Irish Tenors Holiday Concert
12/13-27 New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker
with New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
January 2020
1/3 Manhattan Comedy Night
1/10 The Capitol Steps: The Lyin' Kings
1/11 Reza: Edge of Illusion
1/12 Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver
1/17 Almost Queen
1/18 Audra McDonald
1/19 Angelina Ballerina The Musical
1/24 The Simon & Garfunkel Story
1/30 The 5 Browns
February 2020
2/1 Viva MOMIX
2/4 DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience
2/7-8 RENT 20th Anniversary Tour
2/10 Pete the Cat
2/13 The Tap Pack
2/14 Darlene Love
2/15 Mystic India
2/16 National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
2/20 Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite
2/22 The Ultimate 70s Tour featuring Poco, Orleans
and Pure Prairie League
2/23 Candid Camera's LOL Tour with Peter Funt
2/28 Jarrod Spector in (Con) Artist
March 2020
3/5 Milos: The Voice of the Guitar
3/6-7 Finding Neverland
3/8 The Celtic Angels
3/11 Dr. Temple Grandin
3/12 A Cappella Live
3/13 Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano
3/16 The Cat in the Hat
3/17-18 Bandstand
3/19 The Westerlies
3/20 Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone and The Grass Roots
3/22 Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure:
The Mystery of the Dinosaurs of the Deep
3/25 Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake
3/27 Frank Ferrante in "An Evening with Groucho"
3/28 The Peking Acrobats
3/31 SFJAZZ Collective
April 2020
4/9 The Choir of Man
4/10 Manhattan Comedy Night
4/15 The Magic School Bus
4/17 Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless
4/19 Llama Llama - Live!
4/23 Forever Motown
4/25 Dance to the Movies
4/26 B - The Underwater Bubble Show
4/27 The Diary of Anne Frank
May 2020
5/6 Igudesman & Joo: Play It Again
5/9 STOMP
5/15 ABBA the Concert
5/16 New Jersey Ballet's All American Evening
5/17 New Jersey Ballet: Cinderella
June 2020
6/5 Manhattan Comedy Night
6/20 The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute (on sale late June)
Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2019-2020 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. The Mayo Performing Arts Center has been designated a Major Presenting Organization by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.