MIDWIVES Will Conclude Limited Engagement Today At George Street Playhouse

New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian's world premiere stage adaptation of his novel MIDWIVES will conclude its acclaimed limited run today (Sunday) at George Street Playhouse's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. The production officially opened January 24th to unanimous rave reviews led by Broadway World which hailed it as "engrossing and unforgettable!" Chris Bohjalian's book, which has sold more than two million copies since its publication, was an early selection of Oprah's Book Club and its 2001 film adaptation starred Sissy Spacek.

When a major snowstorm breaks out during a routine at-home birth, cutting off all communication with the outside world, midwife Sibyl Danforth makes the impossible decision to perform a makeshift cesarean section and save the life of a baby. But when the blizzard clears and questions arise, Sibyl must then face a jury and answer for what really occurred that icy Vermont night.

"This has been one of the absolute most wonderful experiences in my professional life," Bohjalian said. "It is such a privilege to see MIDWIVES brought to life at George Street Playhouse with this cast, crew and this remarkable director."

Stephen King, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Margaret Atwood, and Ira Levin.

Under the direction of George Street Artistic Director David Saint, the world-premiere production of MIDWIVES stars award-winning playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin, who originated the role of the Angel in ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway. Her Off-Broadway credits include BLUE WINDOW and DEAR ELIZABETH. McLaughlin is a Drama Desk Award-nominated playwright known for IPHIGENIA AND OTHER DAUGHTERS, TONGUE OF A BIRD, THE PERSIANS, and more. Her work has been produced by The Public Theater, New York Theater Workshop, The National Actors' Theater, and others both nationally and internationally.

She is joined in MIDWIVES by George Street Playhouse favorite John Bolger, who previously appeared opposite her in GSP's production of OUTSIDE MULLINGAR. His numerous TV & film credits include "Homeland," "Orange is the New Black," "The Blacklist," PATRIOTS DAY, and PARTING GLANCES.

Rounding out the cast are Molly Carden (EMOTIONAL CREATURE at Signature Theatre), Michael Cullen (MALCOLM X, DEAD MAN WALKING, BUG, COBB), Grace Experience (Chris Bohjalian's GROUNDED at 59E59), Ryan George (title role in OTHELLO at Alchemical Theater Laboratory), Monique Robinson ("Younger," FAIRVIEWat Berkeley Rep), Armand Schultz ("Mr. Robot," Broadway's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and FROST/NIXON, OUR TOWN at Barrow Street), and Lee Sellars (WEST SIDE STORY and TALK RADIO on Broadway, "House of Cards," GROUNDHOG DAY).

Following MIDWIVES will be CONSCIENCE, a world premiere historical drama set during the American Red Scare, written by Playhouse mainstay Joe DiPietro (MEMPHIS, for which he received 2 Tony Awards for Best Book & Best Original Score; NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT; I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE) and starring Harriet Harris (THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, Tony Award; CINDERELLA, MEMENTO). Acting boldly against party lines, Senator Margaret Chase Smith becomes one of the first to challenge Joseph McCarthy in an extraordinary tale inspired by real events. Taking the stage under the direction of David Saint, performances begin March 3rd and will run through March 29th.

Closing the 2019-20 season will be Pamela Gray's A WALK ON THE MOON, a new musical with music & lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman (ROOMS: A ROCK ROMANCE), adapted from the award-winning film of the same title. Longing for more than her life as a housewife, Pearl Kantrowitz catches the eye of a free-spirited traveling salesman while vacationing with her family in the Catskills. As the Woodstock music festival comes to life nearby, their whirlwind romance, set in the summer of 1969 when mankind first stepped on the moon, takes audiences on a nostalgic journey through an iconic moment in American history. Sheryl Kaller (NEXT FALL) will direct A WALK ON THE MOON, which runs April 21st through May 17th. A WALK ON THE MOON is produced by special arrangement with Stephen and Ruth Hendel.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Saint since 1998, and Kelly Ryman, Managing Director since 2013, the Playhouse produces groundbreaking new works, inspiring productions of the classics, and hit Broadway plays and musicals that speak to the heart and mind, with an unwavering commitment to producing new work. With its 45-year history of producing nationally renowned theatre, the Playhouse continues to fill a unique theatre and arts education role in the city, state and greater metropolitan region.

For tickets or more information, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call (732) 246-7717.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You