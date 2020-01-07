MIDWIVES Comes to the George Street Playhouse

New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian's world premiere stage adaptation of his novel MIDWIVES is set to kick off 2020 in George Street Playhouse's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Performances begin January 21st.

Chris Bohjalian's book, which has sold more than two million copies since its publication, was an early selection of Oprah's Book Club and its 2001 film adaptation starred Sissy Spacek.

"MIDWIVES, based on the bestselling novel, makes a powerful and compelling new play," stated George Street Artistic Director David Saint, who is helming this new production. "It's a fantastic page-turner. This is a gripping thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish."

When a major snowstorm breaks out during a routine at-home birth, cutting off all communication with the outside world, midwife Sibyl Danforth makes the impossible decision to perform a makeshift cesarean section and save the life of a baby. But when the blizzard clears and questions arise, Sibyl must then face a jury and answer for what really occurred that icy Vermont night.

"This has been one of the absolute most wonderful experiences in my professional life," Bohjalian said. "It is such a privilege to see MIDWIVES brought to life at George Street Playhouse with this cast, crew and this remarkable director."

Chris Bohjalian is a #1 New York Times and bestselling author of 21 books, which have been translated into 35 languages and have spawned three movie adaptations. Critics have drawn comparisons of his books to the work of Stephen King, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Margaret Atwood, and Ira Levin. His most recent novel, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, debuted as a New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Publishers Weekly, and national IndieBound bestseller, and has been developed into an upcoming HBO Max series starring Kaley Cuoco, Michiel Huisman and Rosie Perez.

The world-premiere production of MIDWIVES will star award-winning playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin, who originated the role of the Angel in ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway. Her Off-Broadway credits include BLUE WINDOW and DEAR ELIZABETH. McLaughlin is a Drama Desk Award-nominated playwright known for IPHIGENIA AND OTHER DAUGHTERS, TONGUE OF A BIRD, THE PERSIANS, and more. Her work has been produced by The Public Theater, New York Theater Workshop, The National Actors' Theater, and others both nationally and internationally.

She is joined in MIDWIVES by George Street Playhouse favorite John Bolger, who previously appeared opposite her in GSP's production of OUTSIDE MULLINGAR. His numerous TV & film credits include "Homeland," "Orange is the New Black," "The Blacklist," PATRIOTS DAY, and PARTING GLANCES.

Rounding out the cast are Molly Carden (EMOTIONAL CREATURE at Signature Theatre), Michael Cullen (MALCOLM X, DEAD MAN WALKING, BUG, COBB), Grace Experience (Chris Bohjalian's GROUNDED at 59E59), Ryan George (title role in OTHELLO at Alchemical Theater Laboratory), Monique Robinson ("Younger," FAIRVIEW at Berkeley Rep), Armand Schultz ("Mr. Robot," Broadway's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and FROST/NIXON, OUR TOWN at Barrow Street), and Lee Sellars (WEST SIDE STORY and TALK RADIO on Broadway, "House of Cards," GROUNDHOG DAY).

MIDWIVES will feature set design by Shoko Kambara, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design by Scott Killian. The production is set to run through February 16th.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Saint since 1998, and Kelly Ryman, Managing Director since 2013, George Street Playhouse produces groundbreaking new works, inspiring productions of the classics, and hit Broadway plays and musicals that speak to the heart and mind, with an unwavering commitment to producing new work. With its 45-year history of producing nationally renowned theater, the Playhouse continues to fill a unique theater and arts education role in the city, state and greater metropolitan region.

The Playhouse has been well represented by numerous productions both on and Off-Broadway, including the Outer Critics Circle Best Musical Award winner THE TOXIC AVENGER; THE SPITFIRE GRILL at Playwrights Horizons; and the Broadway hit and Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play PROOF by David Auburn, which was developed at the Playhouse during the 1999 Next Stage Series of new plays. In 2015, IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU opened on Broadway and Joe DiPietro's CLEVER LITTLE LIES opened Off-Broadway. Both shows received their premieres at the Playhouse. AMERICAN SON, produced by George Street Playhouse in 2017, opened on Broadway in 2018 starring Kerry Washington, Stephen Pasquale and Jeremy Jordan, and recently premiered on Netflix.

At the start of its 2019-20 Season, the Playhouse moved to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in downtown New Brunswick at 11 Livingston Avenue. Featuring two state-of-the-art theaters - The Arthur Laurents Theater with 253 seats and The Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theater which seats 465 - and myriad amenities, the brand new NBPAC marks a new era in the esteemed history of George Street Playhouse.

For tickets or more information, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call (732) 246-7717.





