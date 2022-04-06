Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MICHAEL CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE Comes to NJPAC Next Weekend

The performance is on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 6, 2022  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Presents Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

After hundreds of sold-out performances and critical acclaim from his inaugural theatrical tour, magician Michael Carbonaro returns to NJPAC with a brand new show. From his hit series The Carbonaro Effect on truTV, America's favorite trickster makes a triumphant return to live performances in CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, conjuring up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans and wonder for audiences of all ages. We'd say you have to see it to believe it, but you won't believe a thing when you're in the presence of Michael Carbonaro!

Tickets to see Michael Carbonaro are available now at njpac.org or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) Tickets can be purchased in person at the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

