Lyceum Hall Center Presents World Premiere Play WANISHI: A TALE OF BURLINGTON ISLAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts has announced the world premiere of "Wanishi: A Tale of Burlington Island," an enchanting play by local playwright Brie Knight, directed by Melody Marshall, and produced by Christine Petrini and Barbara Fisher. The performances are scheduled for August 9th at 3 PM and 7 PM.

Inspired by the 400th commemoration of Burlington Island, "Wanishi: A Tale of Burlington Island" follows the story of middle-school siblings Quinn and Jamie, who find themselves in trouble and are assigned to pick up trash on Burlington Island by their father. Initially seeing the island as a lump of land in the river, their perspective changes when they discover a magical rock that transports them back in time. Through their journey, they meet the diverse ancestors who shaped the island's history and learn about the significant role Burlington Island and its people have played over the centuries.

Performed by young artists entering grades 5 and up, "Wanishi: A Tale of Burlington Island" campers had the unique opportunity to explore and perform the rich history of Burlington Island on stage. During a two-week theatre camp, these aspiring actors rehearsed and prepared for this world premiere. The play highlights the stories of the Lenape tribe, European settlers, the infamous Blackbeard and the generations of people who contributed to the island's vibrant history. Itis a celebration of nature and calls on us to give thanks to our surroundings, even the dreaded mosquito! Brie Knight, a celebrated local playwright and Playpenn Foundry alumni, was commissioned to write this piece, incorporating interviews and community stories to create an authentic and compelling narrative.

Fundraiser Event: August 9th (Adults Only)

6:00 PM - Pre-Show Cocktail Hour

7:00 PM - Performance

8:00 PM - Post-Show Reception with Artist Talkback

Fundraiser attendees will support the commemoration of 400 years of Burlington Island history. On October 12th, Burlington City will celebrate this historic milestone on the waterfront with island boat tours, traditional Lenape dance, Lenape artifacts, an archaeological dig, food trucks, vendors, and kids' activities.

Join us at the Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts to celebrate the rich history of Burlington Island and enjoy a magical journey through time with "Wanishi: A Tale of Burlington Island."

Explore local history through theatre this summer and join us for a world premiere performance!

Comments