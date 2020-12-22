Luna Stage Announces Winter Classes

West Orange-based professional theatre Luna Stage is now enrolling for virtual winter classes for youth and adults, including scene study, on-camera acting, voiceover, screenwriting, musical theatre, audition technique, playwriting, improv and more. All programs are pay-what-you-wish to support creativity in this time of pandemic, and taught by professional theatre artists. Space is limited, and classes start January 4.

In addition to a full slate of after school and weekend classes, Luna also offers the unique Play-In-Your-Pod program, featuring custom-designed workshops and classes for existing small groups. Information about all classes and programs is available at www.lunastage.org/winterclasses.

"Being in Luna Stage classes has been a bright spot in the pandemic, opening up new creative opportunities," said one student. "The classes become a community."

Classes for elementary schoolers include Improv, Musical Theatre, Undersea Adventure and Space Odyssey.

Teen programs include Improv, Musical Theatre, On-Camera Acting, Playwriting, Scene-Study, Voiceover Technique, Audition Workshop, Shakespeare, Solo-Show Workshop, and Filmmaking.

Adult options include Musical Theatre, Scene Study, Audition Workshop, and Writers' Workshop: The 10-Minute Play.

"We are grateful to be able to create ongoing opportunities for creativity and connection, to provide what one student described as the 'brightest spot in the pandemic,' and to serve our local community while reaching students from as far away as California and Panama," said Luna Stage Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith. "Our students are creating such extraordinary work and our teaching artists amaze me every day with their ability to inspire, engage, and build community in the virtual world."

Some Luna classes offer participants the opportunity for public performance of their work as well as online community and learning. Luna's recent Shortest of Plays for the Shortest of Days festival features work created in the 10-Minute Playwriting and Voices Across America Solo Show workshops.

"I feel indebted to Luna and your 10-minute play classes," wrote one student. "They have been a light through the pandemic darkness." 10-Minute Playwriting will be among the courses offered for adults this winter.

Since Spring of 2020, Luna has offered more than 700 hours of classes across 32 different content areas. As part of Luna's commitment to accessibility and equity, all programs are pay-what-you-wish. Families can donate what feels comfortable, full scholarships are available, and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. All tuition directly supports the artists teaching these innovative programs.