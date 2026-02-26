Literature to Life to Host Free Book Club and Performances in Paterson

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Literature to Life (LTL) will be hosting a free book club gathering on March 2, 2026 at Paterson Free Public Library (PFPL) and two free performances on March 5, 2026 at Passaic County Community College (PCCC) both centered around the novel I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez.

This program is part of Books Unite: Literature to Life in Paterson, a yearlong series of free community events, bringing literature to life through performances, book clubs, and interactive workshops designed to engage community members in powerful stories and shared conversation.

Literature to Life is a nonprofit, performance-based literacy organization that transforms American literary classics into professionally staged verbatim adaptations. I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter tells the story of Julia Reyes, a South Side Chicago high school student who dreams of becoming a writer. She learns to navigate familial expectations and cultural standards while investigating the death of her sister, Olga —who might not have been quite as perfect as she seemed.

LTL invites residents of Paterson and surrounding communities to join the book club event at PFPL on Monday, March 2 at 6:00PM to discuss this popular novel. Participants will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and engage in community dialogue and connection. The meeting will be facilitated by Sherry Tanski, an adjunct professor at Passaic County Community College (PCCC). By partnering with PFPL and PCCC, LTL is deepening access to arts and literature in a city rich with cultural history and creative potential.

Following the book club on Monday, LTL invites residents of Paterson and surrounding communities to watch this story come to life through live performances at PCCC. Both performances will be accompanied by a pre- and post-show conversation led by Ana Maria Jomolca. These conversations encourage audiences to engage in self-reflection and discovery and deepen the connection to and understanding of the story. Each performance, including the discussions, will be 90 minutes long. The first performance will be held at 1:10PM and the second will be held at 6:00PM, both on Thursday March 5. Audiences are welcome to join for one or both performances, no registration required.

For up-to-date scheduling and more information, visit literaturetolife.org/booksunite.

“I am so excited to be bringing this story to life for all-new audiences,” said actor Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez. “In this unprecedented time in our history, sharing a story from the perspective of a young daughter of immigrants has proven to be as important as ever. Getting to work on this piece has been a great privilege and I hope all are excited to join me on this journey through I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.”

LTL's production, adapted and directed by Ana Maria Jomolca and starring Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez, explores identity, trauma, and grief, allowing audiences to see both raw emotion and humor through the eyes of this budding young writer. LTL began adapting I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter in 2024 and officially premiered the title in January 2025 at United Palace in New York City. Since LTL added this book to their roster, it has become one of their most popular; going to schools, libraries, and correctional facilities. Later this year LTL is bringing this title to performing arts venues in upstate New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.

To learn more about Literature to Life, visit literaturetolife.org