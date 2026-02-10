Linda Eder, The Ten Tenors and More Coming Up At Mayo Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) has announced a series of upcoming concerts with a focus on vocal performance, including international choral ensembles, a cappella favorites, and legendary pop and R&B artists.

This week’s performances begin with The Temptations and The Four Tops on Thursday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m., featuring Motown hits including “My Girl” and “Baby, I Need Your Loving.” Limited tickets remain.

On Friday, February 13 at 8 p.m., Cirque Kalabante (Afrique en Cirque) will present a performance inspired by daily life in Guinea, combining acrobatics with live Afro-jazz, percussion, and kora music.

On Saturday, February 14 at 8 p.m., Linda Eder will perform With Love from Linda, a Valentine’s Day concert featuring selections from Broadway, pop, jazz, and standards, with musical direction by Billy Stritch.

Chazz Palminteri will bring A Bronx Tale: The One Man Show to the stage on Sunday, February 15 at 7 p.m., revisiting the autobiographical story that inspired the film and Broadway adaptation.

On Sale February 13

Straight No Chaser will return to MPAC with Beach Bash on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m.

Additional newly announced shows include Dead On Live – Bob Weir Tribute Show on August 6, 2026, honoring Bob Weir, and The Australian Pink Floyd Show on September 12, 2026.

GREGORIAN: PURE CHANTS

Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Gregorian will perform Pure Chants at MPAC on March 10. Known for blending ancient Gregorian chant with contemporary songs, the ensemble has performed internationally for more than two decades. Founded by producer Frank Peterson, the group features eight classically trained English vocalists and has been associated with soundtracks including The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Star Wars.

THE TEN TENORS – 30th Anniversary World Tour

Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The Ten Tenors will bring their 30th Anniversary World Tour to MPAC on March 26. Founded in Brisbane in 1995, the ensemble has toured internationally and performed more than 3,500 shows across 37 countries. The anniversary program will include selections such as “I Still Call Australia Home,” “Waltzing Matilda,” “Hallelujah,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” along with new medley arrangements created for North American audiences.