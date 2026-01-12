Light Opera Of New Jersey To Host Third Annual STARS OF TOMORROW Vocal Competition

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Light Opera of New Jersey has announced its third annual Stars of Tomorrow ("SOT"), vocal competition for New Jersey High School students. The competition will consist of a qualifying round based on videos submitted online, followed by the live finals event on April 19th at 2:00 PM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 140 S. Finley Avenue, Basking Ridge, NJ.

According to Jason Tramm, Executive Producer, "LONJ is committed to finding and presenting the best New Jersey high school-aged musical theater and opera talent. We will be eagerly looking forward to reviewing the submissions with top professionals from the vocal field!"

The grand prize is $1000 and an appearance in an upcoming LONJ MainStage production, $500 for second place and $250 for third place as determined by the judges; plus $100 for the winner of the audience favorite award. Winners will also be entitled to join the 2026 Light Opera Youth Ensemble at no charge.

Tickets will be available for the April 19th finals starting in Mid-March. Finalists will be announced in early April.

Contestants must be not less than 13 years old, and not more than 18 years old on April 19, 2026. They must either be legal residents of New Jersey or attending high school in the state of New Jersey.

For the video round, contestants should submit two videos of five minutes or less each, contrasting in nature and drawn from the Operatic, Broadway Theater or Art Song literature. Both videos may be of the same type, or you may select to record two different types. The videos should be stored as unlisted and viewable by anyone with the link. They should be unedited single takes that are not electronically enhanced in any way.

A distinguished panel of judges has been assembled to evaluate the competition, bringing together leadership from across the performing arts spectrum. The panel features LONJ Co-Founder Lauran Corson; Karen Driscoll, Head of Artistic Operations at Montclair State University; University of Hawaii Voice Professor Maya Sypert; veteran arts educator and new Youth in Arts Director Susan Speidel; and is led by LONJ Executive Director and internationally acclaimed conductor Jason Tramm.

A $25 registration fee applies to all entries. However, LONJ believes that financial circumstances should never be a barrier to participation. If this fee prevents you from entering, please contact our team at contest@lonj.org to explore support options.

Registration can be found on the LONJ website, www.LONJ.org, or click this link to register. The deadline to register is March 15, 2026.