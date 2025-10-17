Legendary Indian Singer Hariharan To Perform At NJPAC November 1

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will welcome renowned Indian singer Hariharan for a rare U.S. appearance on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Presented by Bindu Kohli Entertainment, the concert will bring one of India’s most celebrated vocalists to Newark for an evening honoring the depth and range of Indian music.

A Padma Shri and two-time National Award-winning playback and ghazal singer, Hariharan Anantha Subramani has recorded hundreds of songs in more than ten languages. His collaborations with A. R. Rahman and his pioneering fusion work with Lesle Lewis as part of the duo Colonial Cousins helped define a generation of Indian popular and classical crossover music.

At NJPAC, Hariharan will perform signature songs including “Tu Hi Re,” “Bahon Ke Darmiyan,” “Hai Rama,” and “Roja Jaaneman,” along with selections from his acclaimed ghazal and South Indian repertoire. With a career spanning over four decades, Hariharan’s artistry continues to unite classical traditions with contemporary expression, resonating with audiences across cultures and generations.

Tickets are available through NJPAC.org. Readers of cultural media partner Sanskar Savvy can receive 15% off Tier 1 and Floor Tickets using the Ticketmaster UNLOCK code SANSKAR.