Leading Pianist Jeremy Denk Replaces Bruce Lui At NJPAC March Concert

Pianist Bruce Liu has had to withdraw from his appeareance with The Academy of St Martin in the Fields on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at NJPAC due to illness. The program will remain as planned with Jeremy Denk as featured guest.

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields returns to NJPAC after its May 2024 concert with Joshua Bell. The chamber orchestra is beloved around the world for its fresh, brilliant interpretations of classical music.

Program:

C.P.E BACH Symphony in G minor

SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 1

JANACEK String Quartet No. 1 (arr. for String Orch.)

MOZART Symphony No. 15

NJPAC hosts a pre-show talk @ 2:00 p.m. Free for ticketholders, Classical Overtures, held an hour prior to the show in the Chase Room, is an interactive presentation hosted by Maestro George Marriner Maull of New Jersey's Discovery Orchestra.

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit www.njpac.org for more information.

