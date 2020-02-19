Last Weekend For THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Music Mountain Theatre presents The Laramie Project.

The death of Matthew Shepard in 1998 changed the world. The viciousness of the crime brought national and international attention to hate-crime legislation at the state and federal levels. This play, an example of documentary theatre, draws on hundreds of interviews with the citizens of Wyoming, the playwrights' own journal entries, and published news reports. A cast of ten actors play nearly sixty characters. The production tackles complicated subject matter aimed at promoting thoughtful discussion of human rights and social injustices.

On the twentieth anniversary of the original production of The Laramie Project by the Tectonic Theatre Project Music Mountain Theatre opens the production on Friday February 14th.

The production runs through February 23 with performances on Friday and Saturday night at 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 3 pm. Tickets are $23- 25. A special $15 student ticket is available at the box office with a student ID.

For more information or to purchase tickets call the box office at 609 397 3337 or go to www.musicmountaintheatre.org. The production contains adult language and content

Photo Credit: Kasey Ivan Photography





