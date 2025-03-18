LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE Announced for Cape May Stage 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape May Stage has unveiled its 2025 season filled with stories of connections that shape our lives - friendships forged in youth, relationships tested by time, and the unexpected encounters that shift our perspectives.

The season features a lineup of award-winning plays that entertain, challenge, and inspire in the intimate setting of the historic Robert Shackleton Playhouse. "We invite audiences to celebrate the ties that bind us all," says Producing Artistic Director Roy Steinberg. "After more than thirty-five seasons, Cape May Stage continues to embrace our community with stories that connect and uplift."

The season opens on June 4th with Vanities, winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best New Play, by Jack Heifner and directed by Roy Steinberg. This poignant comedy explores the evolving friendship of three Texas women as they navigate the shifting landscape of their lives from high school cheerleaders in 1963 to independent adults in 1974 New York. A blend of humor and heartfelt moments, Vanities captures the bittersweet reality of growing up and growing apart. Vanities runs June 4 - June 29

Next up is a limited-run production of Love, Loss and What I Wore, written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron and directed by Penny Bergman. Based on Ilene Beckerman's bestselling book, this tender and witty play weaves together monologues and ensemble pieces to explore the deep connections between clothing and memory, touching on themes like mothers, prom dresses, bras, purses, and the timeless appeal of black clothing. "It's funny and heartfelt, blending humor with poignant stories of love, loss, and identity." - The New York Times. Love Loss, and What I Wore runs from July 5 to July 11

The East Coast premiere of the contemporary comedy Sexy Laundry by Michele Riml and directed by Roy Steinberg hits the stage for a sizzling summer run. The relatable storyline follows Alice and Henry, a long-married couple, attempting to reignite the spark in their relationship by escaping to a trendy hotel with a copy of the book "Sex for Dummies" in hand. As they navigate their vulnerabilities and desires, their weekend getaway becomes a hilarious and heartfelt exploration of love, marriage, and rediscovery. Sexy Laundry runs July 16 to August 24

Kicking off the fall season, Cape May Stage presents Dutch Masters by Greg Keller and directed by Gregg Daniel opening on September 10. Set in 1992 New York City, this thought-provoking play follows a chance encounter between two young men-one Black, one white-on a subway ride. As their journey unfolds, this compelling play examines race, privilege, and the complexities of human connection, revealing hidden tensions beneath seemingly ordinary interactions. Dutch Masters runs from September 10 to October 19

Closing out the mainstage season is the World Premiere play Let's Catch Santa by Dan McCormick and directed by Roy Steinberg. This heartwarming dramatic comedy takes place on Christmas Eve. When a young woman new to the neighborhood attempts to return a misdelivered package, she meets her elderly neighbor for the first time. What begins as a simple favor turns into an unexpected adventure as she discovers his one holiday wish: to catch Santa Claus. Let's Catch Santa runs from November 19 to December 28

In addition to the main stage productions, Cape May Stage proudly presents the 2025 Broadway Series, featuring stellar musical talent from Broadway and beyond:

• Acclaimed vocalist Carole J. Bufford performs on May 24 at 7 pm

• Dynamic Broadway singer Kevin Smith Kirkland delivers a stunning tribute to Whitney Houston on September 29 at 7 pm

• Award-winning singer and actress Julie Benko shares classic and contemporary tunes on December 14 at 7 pm

Experience the magic of live theater this season at Cape May Stage. Tickets are now available for purchase online at www.capemaystage.org or by calling the box office at 609-770-8311. To view a video of Mr. Steinberg announcing this season's lineup, visit the Cape May Stage YouTube Channel.

Comments