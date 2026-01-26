LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES Returns to the Stage at Music Mountain Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Les Liaisons Dangereuses will open at Music Mountain Theatre on February 6th. This Tony- and Oscar-nominated tale of seduction, the inspiration for the film Cruel Intentions, is a classic drama of deception set among the aristocrats of pre-revolutionary France - exploring sexuality, morality, and manipulation as the ultimate game in which rivals Merteuil and Valmont compete to lure the virtuous Tourvel and Cécile into their treacherous schemes, with tragic results.

This production contains mature themes including intimacy, power dynamics, and emotional manipulation, as well as moments that may be distressing to some viewers. Recommended for adult audiences.

Tickets are available online, or call the Box office ar 609 397 3337