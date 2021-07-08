LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL to Open at Madison Community Arts Center in July

A Work of Heart Productions will present Legally Blonde the Musical at Madison Community Arts Center in Madison, NJ on July 29, 30, 31, and August 1 2021.

In a fabulously fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons, we follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams...alongside her best puppy pal, Bruiser Woods, of course! When Elle's boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she's not "serious" enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and spunky hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren't mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.

"We're thrilled to bring back live theatre to the Madison Community Arts Center. Legally Blonde is a fan favorite musical because it's not only entertaining and fun, but it preaches the wonderful message of being true to yourself," says Angelo De Fazio, Blonde director.

Cast members include Cassandra Barckett (Pompton Lakes), Laura Bing (Metuchen), Natalie Cattuna (Wayne), Mackenzie Cavagnaro (North Haledon), Jillian Cetrulo (Wayne), Mia Cicarelli (Florham Park), Anthony Foti (East Hanover), Cydney Gleckner (Glen Rock), Malcolm Green (Parsippany), Olivia Hadad (Berkeley Heights), Emmy Henning (Florham Park), Edrienne Hester (Watchung), Kaitlyn Huamani (Gladstone), Connor Introna (Franklin Lakes), Hallie Lippey (Bridgewater), Courtney Mincolelli (Whippany), Sophia Monte (Wayne), Joe Moschella (East Hanover), Ava Patanella (East Hanover), Rachel Ramos (Loudoun, VA), Jillian Rovere (Wayne), Destino Rubiani (Elmwood Park), Francesca Salluce (Parsippany), Charlotte Speck (Whippany, NJ), Gianna Trivisani (Oakland), Morgan Vybihal (West Caldwell).

Production team includes executive producer and WHP founder Nicole Lippey, director/executive producer Angelo De Fazio, musical director Susan Braden, choreographer Ally Hern, and production stage manager Anthony Foti.

For tickets, please visit http://www.aworkofheartproductions.com.