Ken Levine and Karen Ziemba Team Up For the World Premiere of AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE at Cape May Stage

"America's Sexiest Couple," the second play of Cape May Stage's 2022 season, will open on July 14, 2022, with a Preview Night on July 13. The laugh-out-loud comedy is the work of Ken Levine, the three-time Emmy Award-winning writer who has been honored for his work on classic comedies such as "Everybody Loves Raymond," "The Simpsons," "Cheers," and more. Levine brings his surefire one-liners and eye for comedic plotting to "America's Sexiest Couple," a raucous new play which Cape May Stage is honored to premiere. Of the play, Cape May Stage's Producing Artistic Director Roy Steinberg comments: "Romance and comedy are the main ingredients in Ken Levine's "America's Sexiest Couple" - mixed with some very current issues to create a perfect night of theater."

"America's Sexiest Couple" follows Susan and Craig, a beloved 1990s sitcom duo, who were once hailed as - you guessed it - "America's Sexiest Couple." When a funeral brings them together years later, their reunion stirs up a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings, and regrets. The pains of growing older, the struggle to move on from stardom, and the awkward hilarity of reliving their iconic on-screen kiss force Susan and Craig to confront their shared past. And with rumors of a reboot of their old series in the news, they must determine if they can once again become "America's Sexiest Couple."

Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba and her real-life husband, actor Bill Tatum, will star in the roles of Susan and Craig, with actor and stand-up comedian Remy Germinario in a supporting role. The show will run Tuesday to Sunday evenings until August 14. Find more information and purchase tickets here.