Kelli Rabke to Premiere New Cabaret Show At MPAC

Just in time for Mother's Day, New Jersey native Kelli Rabke (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Les Miserables, Children of Eden) will premiere her brand-new cabaret show celebrating the legendary ladies of song! Tiny Giants - Petite Powerhouses from Garland to Gaga makes it premiere on Saturday, May 8 at 3 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$59. A livestream of the evening performance is available for $25.

In this salute to Edith Piaf, Bette Midler, Stevie Nicks and many, many more small-in-stature surprises -- you'll hear unforgettable songs from nine decades of popular music.

"The show is centered around the fact that some of the biggest female voices in history have come from the smallest women," Rabke says. "As part of the 'vertically challenged' club myself, it felt like a natural fit for me to put together a show about it!"

Kelli Rabke is a Jersey native who made it big on Broadway, but continues to call the Garden State her home. She got her "big break" playing the role of Dorothy in Paper Mill Playhouse's acclaimed production of The Wizard of Oz. Shortly thereafter, she was handpicked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to play the lead role of the Narrator in the Broadway revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Following that, she played her dream role: Eponine in Les Miserables on Broadway.

She has performed in regional theaters across the country in such roles as Mabel in Mack and Mabel, Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, and back to Paper Mill Playhouse in Stephen Schwartz's Children of Eden as Yonah. She is one of the only Broadway stars to originate a role in both a Stephen Schwartz and an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical - a distinction for which she is incredibly honored.

She has been seen and heard in TV commercials and voice-overs, and was the voice of several animated characters, including Kat in the Discovery Channel Kids series Kenny the Shark. She also played the recurring role of Bernadette on The Young and the Restless.

An accomplished cabaret performer, she has performed around the country and locally at such venues as Feinstein's 54/Below.

She was born in West Orange and currently resides in Rockleigh.

