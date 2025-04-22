Kelli O'Hara Joins State Theatre New Jersey Benefit Gala

State Theatre New Jersey will welcome patrons for A Night in Lights Annual Benefit Gala on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Proceeds from STNJ's Annual Benefit Gala directly support its mission to provide transformative arts education programs, affordable ticketing initiatives, and community outreach efforts that bring the joy of live entertainment to everyone, regardless of their circumstances. Held at the historic State Theatre, the evening includes dinner on our main stage, dancing, a silent auction, and an intimate performance by Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O'Hara. For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, visit STNJ.org/Gala, email gala@stnj.org, or call 732-247-7200, ext. 512.



Co-chaired by Robert J. DiLeo (State Theatre Board Member, NAI DiLeo-Bram & Co.) and John Reissner (Magyar Bank), this year's A Night In Lights Annual Benefit Gala honors John and Jeanne Fitzgerald as Arts Advocate Award recipients. “State Theatre New Jersey holds a special place in our hearts—not just for the incredible slate of performances that light up the stage each season, but for the vital role it plays in enriching our community," says John Fitzgerald (2025 Co-Honoree, President & CEO of Magyar Bank, and STNJ Board Chair). “From inspiring students, to supporting local artists, to energizing downtown New Brunswick, STNJ makes a meaningful impact. We are proud to support State Theatre and are looking forward to A Night In Lights—an unforgettable evening celebrating the arts.”