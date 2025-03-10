News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

KEM Brings A Night of Soul Music to New Jersey Performing Arts Center

By: Mar. 10, 2025
KEM Brings A Night of Soul Music to New Jersey Performing Arts Center Image
New Jersey, get ready for a special evening with KEM, known as Soul's Greatness, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, July 18, at 8 p.m.

KEM's passion for music and the emotions he brings to life on stages worldwide have been a part of him since childhood, when he played the old piano at his grandfather's church.

KEM is an internationally renowned R&B singer and songwriter with notable achievements, including one Platinum-selling album (KEM: ALBUM II), two Gold-selling albums (KEMISTRY and INTIMACY), three GRAMMY nominations, and five #1 hit singles: "Love Calls," "I Can't Stop Loving You," "Why Would You Stay," "It's You," and "Nobody." He has also enjoyed several sold-out national tours and international performances.

This is a show is not to be missed! Tickets for KEM go on sale on Friday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase them by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC, or visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



