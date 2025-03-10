KEM Brings A Night of Soul Music to New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey, get ready for a special evening with KEM, known as Soul's Greatness, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, July 18, at 8 p.m.

KEM's passion for music and the emotions he brings to life on stages worldwide have been a part of him since childhood, when he played the old piano at his grandfather's church.

KEM is an internationally renowned R&B singer and songwriter with notable achievements, including one Platinum-selling album (KEM: ALBUM II), two Gold-selling albums (KEMISTRY and INTIMACY), three GRAMMY nominations, and five #1 hit singles: "Love Calls," "I Can't Stop Loving You," "Why Would You Stay," "It's You," and "Nobody." He has also enjoyed several sold-out national tours and international performances.

This is a show is not to be missed! Tickets for KEM go on sale on Friday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase them by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC, or visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

Comments