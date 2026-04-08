Joshua Henry To Open Kean Stage’s 2026-2027 Season With GET UP, STAND UP!

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Joshua Henry, three-time Tony nominee and star of Lincoln Center Theater's Ragtime, will open Kean Stage's 2026-2027 season with two performances of his show Get Up, Stand Up! on Sunday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall.



Get Up, Stand Up! is a soulful bop through the songs that have moved and grooved us through the decades. Get Up, Stand Up! showcases Henry's range as he flows from the classic soul of Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, and Sam Cooke to Broadway gems by Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and original selections from his solo album.



Joshua Henry is currently starring as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Lincoln Center Theater's production of Ragtime. He most recently starred as Gaston in ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration special and in Lin Manuel Miranda's feature Tick, Tick…Boom! alongside Andrew Garfield.





Henry most recently starred in the Grammy-winning, Broadway revival of Into the Woods alongside Phillipa Soo and was also in the cast of Waitress as the charming Dr. Pomatter. He made his Tony-nominated Broadway run as Billy Bigelow in a revival of Carousel for producer Scott Rudin and director Jack O'Brien. He also portrayed Aaron Burr in Hamilton, in Chicago and on the first U.S. tour. Joshua has also starred on Broadway as Noble Sissle in George C. Wolfe's Tony-nominated musical Shuffle Along opposite Audra McDonald. Henry was also seen on Broadway in his Tony-nominated turn opposite Sutton Foster in the musical Violet. He received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for his performance. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role in Susan Stroman's The Scottsboro Boys.



As a recording artist, he has opened for Diana Ross at the Hollywood Bowl, performed alongside Common at The Kennedy Center, and his album GROW is streamable everywhere.



Tickets for Joshua Henry range from $58 - $88 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908) 737-7469.

Photo credit: Paul Morejon