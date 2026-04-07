Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop Opens 2026 Summer Registration

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Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop (YPW) is now accepting registration for the 2026 Summer Session of its Musical Theatre intensive for students ages 8–18. The session will run from July 6th through August 9th, 2026, with a registration and tuition deadline of July 1st, 2026.

Led by Broadway, Film, and Television veteran Michael Blevins, the YPW Summer Season is a 5-week musical theatre intensive designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate, and advanced performers ages 8 - With an emphasis on discipline, self-worth and the development of communication and critical thinking skills, this hands-on program is one of the few in the nation to combine formal theatre arts training with practical production. In the classroom, YPW students participate in a wide variety of subjects ranging from Acting to Tap, Theatre Dance to Voice, and everything in between. A variety of elective classes are offered based upon availability and can include stage combat, stage make-up, improv, radio production, stage management / technical theatre, audition technique, among other areas of discipline all taught by industry professionals. Career minded students can prepare for the rigors of a professional career while all students benefit from the many critical life skills emphasized by the program’s training. The session culminates in a festival of shows featuring the presentation of full-scale musical productions. All registered students are guaranteed a part in at least one production.

No experience is necessary and all applicants must complete an interview with the program director prior to acceptance, and families are encouraged to schedule interviews before registering. Interviews can be scheduled by contacting the Centenary Stage Company Administrative Offices at (908) 979–0900 or via email at boxoffice@centenarystageco.org.

Tuition for the Summer Session is $600 for the first child, $550 for the second child.