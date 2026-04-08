Photos: BECKY SHAW Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Becky is in the building! The Broadway production of Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw, directed by Trip Cullman, officially opened earlier this week at Second Stage's Hayes Theater on Broadway.

The production stars Patrick Ball, Emmy Award-nominee Madeline Brewer, Alden Ehrenreich, Linda Emond, and Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in Becky Shaw, the razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo. The show made its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage. Now, this hilarious hit play is back and it's making its Broadway debut.

Read the reviews for Becky Shaw here and check out photos fo the cast on the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas