Algonquin Arts Theatre Will Host New Concert Series With Queen, Elvis, and ABBA Tributes

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Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced its newly unveiled Concert Series, a lineup of dynamic live performances spanning summer 2026 through spring 2027. Featuring everything from chart-topping tribute acts and nostalgic throwbacks to immersive theatrical concerts and special event programming, this series invites audiences to experience the power of live music, storytelling, and entertainment in an intimate Jersey Shore setting.

From smooth yacht rock grooves and surf-inspired harmonies to legendary tributes honoring Queen, Elvis, ABBA, and more, the series offers something for every taste—culminating in unforgettable seasonal celebrations and the theatre's signature fundraising events.

“This new concert series is a celebration of connection—bringing audiences together through the music and moments that define generations,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre. “Each performance has been thoughtfully curated to deliver not just entertainment, but an experience—one that is joyful, nostalgic, and uniquely Algonquin. Whether you're reliving cherished memories or discovering something new, this series truly has something for everyone.”

2026–2027 CONCERT SERIES LINEUP

Ready or Yacht: The Best of Yacht Rock – Saturday, August 22, 2026 (8:00PM)

Set sail on a wave of smooth grooves and feel-good nostalgia with Ready or Yacht, New Jersey's premier Yacht Rock experience. Featuring the iconic soft rock hits of the late '70s and early '80s, this high-energy concert delivers timeless favorites with polished musicianship, rich harmonies, and an irresistible vibe that will have you singing along all night.

Jersey Beach Boys – Sunday, August 30, 2026 (3:00PM)

What happens when California surf rock meets Jersey swagger? Jersey Beach Boys blends the sounds of The Beach Boys with the style of The Four Seasons in one electrifying show. With lush harmonies, choreographed moves, and nonstop energy, this unique tribute delivers a fun, sun-soaked concert experience audiences won't forget.

Story Songs of the '70s featuring Tom DiMenna – Sunday, September 20, 2026 (3:00PM)

Step into the golden age of storytelling in music with Tom DiMenna as he brings to life the songs of Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens, and Harry Chapin. With rich vocals, masterful guitar work, and an engaging presence, this heartfelt concert blends beloved classics with the stories and spirit that defined a generation.

Maximum Queen – Saturday, September 26, 2026 (3:00PM & 8:00PM)

Get ready to be rocked as Maximum Queen delivers the power and spectacle of Queen's legendary live performances at Algonquin's annual Fall fundraising concert. Featuring Martyn Jenkins as Freddie Mercury, this explosive tribute captures the band's iconic sound, theatricality, and energy with precision and passion—bringing anthems like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You” to life.

An Afternoon with Streisand and Garland

The Original American Idols featuring Jenna Pastuszek – Saturday, November 7, 2026 (2:00PM)

Celebrate two legendary voices with Jenna Pastuszek in this soaring tribute to Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand. Backed by a full live band, she delivers stunning vocals and heartfelt storytelling that honor these icons without imitation—bringing timeless songs like “Over the Rainbow” and “Don't Rain on My Parade” vividly to life.

Christmas with the King – Sunday, November 22, 2026 (3:00PM)

Celebrate the holidays with the electrifying sounds of Elvis Presley, starring Travis LeDoyt—widely regarded as the “world's best young Elvis.” Backed by a live band, this festive concert features Elvis's most beloved Christmas classics alongside his greatest hits, delivered with the authentic voice, look, and charisma of the King's early rock 'n' roll era.

Zepplin Reimagined – NEW YEAR'S EVE! December 31, 2026 (6:00PM & 9:00PM)

Ring in the New Year with a bold and electrifying take on Led Zeppelin's legendary catalog. Zepplin Reimagined transforms the band's iconic music with fresh arrangements, dynamic visuals, and unexpected twists—creating a powerful, immersive concert experience that feels both classic and completely new. This electrifying production is brought to life by Magical Mystery Doors.

SCARBOROUGH FAIR: A Simon & Garfunkel Experience – The Concert in Central Park

Relive the magic of one of the most iconic concerts of all time with Scarborough Fair: A Simon & Garfunkel Experience. Backed by a talented ensemble of musicians, this heartfelt tribute captures the spirit and sound of Simon & Garfunkel's legendary Central Park reunion—performed for over half a million fans. Authentic, intimate, and deeply nostalgic, Scarborough Fair is a moving celebration of two of music's most enduring voices.

Sinatra at the Sands featuring Chris Pinnella – Saturday, February 6, 2027 (2:00PM & 7:00PM)

Step into the golden age of Las Vegas with powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella and his 14-piece big band in a thrilling recreation of Sinatra's legendary live album. From “Fly Me to the Moon” to “My Way,” this immersive concert experience captures the swagger, sophistication, and timeless sound of Frank Sinatra at his peak.

BRUCE AND BILLY: The Parallel Concert Experience; featuring Brian Kirk and the Jirks – Friday, March 5, 2027

Two legends. One unforgettable night. This high-energy concert celebrates the music of Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel, performed by Brian Kirk & The Jirks—one of the Jersey Shore's most beloved bands. With powerhouse vocals, audience interaction, and nonstop hits, this show delivers a true party atmosphere.

World's Best Short Films – Saturday, March 13, 2027 (8:00PM)

Experience a fast-paced showcase of award-winning short films from around the world. Curated by Doug LeClaire, this dynamic “short film concert” features a mix of comedy, drama, and animation—bringing together festival favorites and new discoveries in one engaging and unforgettable evening.

MAGIC AFTER DARK – Saturday, April 17, 2027 (8:00PM)

An adults-only evening of mystery, laughter, and jaw-dropping entertainment featuring three incredible performers. Mike McLaughlin (“Mike the Mentalist”) astounds with mind reading and psychological illusion, Meadow Perry mesmerizes with her elegant and unique bubble magic artistry, and Joe Holiday brings high-energy comedy magic with audience participation. Three distinct acts—one unforgettable night.

Forever Everly: A Tribute to the Everly Brothers – Saturday, April 24, 2027 (2:00PM)

Forever Everly is a unique blend of live performance and documentary storytelling celebrating The Everly Brothers. Featuring stunning harmonies by Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo, along with beloved hits, this immersive experience explores the duo's legacy while highlighting the artists they inspired—creating a nostalgic and deeply engaging concert event.

Rock N' Roll Reignited: Not Fade Away – Sunday, April 25, 2027 (3:00PM)

Classic rock is reborn with this electrifying group featuring Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo, delivering high-energy hits from legends like Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles. With dynamic performances and infectious enthusiasm, Not Fade Away goes beyond tribute—bringing the spirit of early rock 'n' roll roaring back to life.

Abba Mania: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute – Saturday, June 5, 2027 (2:00PM & 7:00PM)

Experience the magic of ABBA with the world's number one tribute production. Abba Mania recreates the iconic group with dazzling costumes, incredible vocals, and note-perfect musicianship—bringing hits like “Dancing Queen” and “Waterloo” to life in a joyful, high-energy celebration at Algonquin's Annual Bash!