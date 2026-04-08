Review: 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Excellently Depicts History in the Making

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“The people want independence.” By John Adams in 1776

The extraordinary musical, 1776 is now being performed at Paper Mill Playhouse through Saturday, May 2. The show is expertly directed by the Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee with outstanding musical direction by Jillian Zack and musical staging by Nancy Renee Braun. Experience the production that is cleverly based on the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, treasured as the founding document of the United States.

1776 premiered on Broadway in 1969, garnering three Tony Awards including “Best Musical” and it ran on the Great White Way through 1973. It features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone based on a concept by Sherman Edwards.

The story is set in Philadelphia’s congressional chambers during the Revolutionary War. John Adams is vehemently trying to persuade the 2nd Continental Congress to vote for American independence from England. Prominent statesmen like Benjamin Franklin and John Hancock support Adam’s vision yet there is plenty of dissent. Thomas Jefferson lends his writing talents to craft the Declaration of Independence and after numerous changes it is ratified and signed by representatives from all 13 colonies. You will feel as though you have stepped back in time to witness an inspiring piece of history finely presented with drama and humor.

The cast is ideal to portray the production’s intriguing characters. The troupe is led by Will Blum, who masters the role of John Adams. He is joined by the acting talents of John Treacy Egan as Benjamin Franklin; Edward Watts as John Dickinson; James Moye as John Hancock; Elena Shaddow as Abigail Adams; Michael Burrell as Thomas Jefferson; Jonathan Young as Edward Rutledge; Bryant Martin as Richard Henry Lee; Liz Leclerc as Martha Jefferson; and Praise Oranika as the Courier.





The impressive cast also features Joey Birchler as Lewis Morris; Jonathan Chisolm as Samuel Chase; Peyton Crim as Col. Thomas McKean; Aaron De Jesus as Robert Livingston; Sam Faustine as Dr. Lyman Hall; Philip Hoffman as Stephen Hopkins; Alec Ludacka as James Wilson; Kruz Maldonado as Leather Apron/Painter; Tuck Milligan as Andrew McNair; Stanton Morales as George Read; Jay Russell as Caesar Rodney; Bryan Seastrom as Dr. Josiah Bartlett; Paul Slade Smith as Rev. John Witherspoon; Graham Stevens as Joseph Hewes; Price Waldman as Charles Thomson; and Branch Woodman as Roger Sherman. Understudies are Noah LaPook and Claire Leyden.

The score for 1776 fits perfectly into the narrative. Some of the many memorable numbers include “Sit Down John” by John Adams and the Congress; “Till Then” by John and Abigail Adams; “He Plays the Violin” by Martha Jefferson, Franklin, and Adams; “Cool, Cool, Considerate Man” by Dickinson, Rutledge, Hewes, Wilson, Read, and Hall with Hancock and Thomson; “Momma, Look Sharp” by Courier with McNair and Leather Apron; “The Egg” by Franklin, Adams, and Jefferson; and “Is Anybody There?” by Adams.

The Creative Team has done a top job of creating an authentic setting for 1776. The Team includes scenic design by Kevin Rupnik; costume design by Leon Dobkowski; lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker; sound design by Matt Kraus; hair and wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan; make-up design by Dena Olivieri. The scenic design and additional design is by Kelly James Tiighe; fight direction by Rick Sordelet; Casting is by The TRC Company, Xavier Rubiano, CSA; the Production Stage Manager is Gary Mickelson.

At a time when millions of people across our nation are participating in “No Kings” protests, a just government for Americans is on the minds of many, making this the perfect time to to see 1776. Get tickets for this excellent show and take the time to reflect on the history of our country and its future.

We applaud Paper Miill Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director, Michael Stotts for bringing the illuminating show, 1776 to the iconic Millburn stage.

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, NJ. Tickets for 1776 are on sale now at The Official Site of Paper Mill Playhouse and by calling (973) 376-4343, or at the Box Office.

Photo Credit: Credit Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...