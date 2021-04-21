Jordan Rudess to Perform Concert at South Orange Performing Arts Center

South Orange Performing Arts Center will present progressive keyboard virtuoso Jordan Rudess in a solo concert that highlights his eclectic and electrifying artistry. On Saturday, May 15 at 8 p.m. Rudess takes the stage in a "hybrid" performance that includes a 100 in-person audience along with a live virtual experience. Tickets are $25-$30 for the in-person event and $15 to enjoy the concert livestreamed. SOPAC adheres to Covid-19 safety policies guided by the CDC to ensure the health and safety of patrons.

Virtuoso musician/composer Jordan Rudess is on a solo piano tour, FROM BACH TO ROCK. Rudess' concert will travel through his fascinating musical journey - how a young Juilliard piano prodigy destined for a Classical music career evolved into a keyboard Rock star phenomenon. The concert will feature the music of Dream Theater and other Rock classics reimagined for the piano.

Jordan Rudess explains the tour, "Many of my fans only know me as a Progressive Rock keyboardist but piano is where it all started for me. Sitting at the piano has always felt like the most natural way for me to express my musicality. This tour is bringing me to some of the biggest and most exciting markets for Dream Theater. I'm really excited to share this acoustic evening with some of the most supportive fans in the world."

"Calling Jordan Rudess a legend is an understatement" -Keyboard Magazine

"Jordan Rudess has journeyed from the depths of tradition to the ever-expanding outer limits of musical possibility, inviting listeners along for the ride. The results are, unsurprisingly, consistently beyond world-class." -The Musical Melting Pot

Performance length will be approximately 60-75 minutes for this exciting event and there will not be an intermission. Doors will open at 7:45PM. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.sopacnow.org/events/jordan-rudess/ or call the box office at (973) 313-2787.