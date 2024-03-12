Jon Anderson of YES Coming To State Theatre New Jersey In 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Metropolitan Entertainment and the State Theatre New Jersey present YES Epics, Classics & More featuring JON ANDERSON and the Band Geeks on Thursday, May 30 at 8:00PM at the State Theatre New Jersey.

The YES vocalist/songwriter will be performing classic YES tracks including “And You and I,” “Starship Trooper,” “Heart of the Sunrise” and others.

Jon Anderson is one of the most recognizable voices in music as the lead vocalist and creative force behind YES. Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album “Fragile” as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken,” “Gates of Delirium” and especially “Close to the Edge” which were central to the band's success. Additionally, Anderson co-authored the group's biggest hits, including “I've Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner of a Lonely Heart.” After 50 years of success in the music business, Anderson has worked with many variations of YES, as well as collaborations with Vangelis, Kitaro, Roine Stolt and Jean Luc Ponty. He has released several critically acclaimed solo albums including “Olias of Sunhillow,” “Song of Seven,” “Animation,” “Three Ships,” “Toltec” and “Survival and Other Stories” and most recently “1000 Hands” to name just a few.

Tickets

Tickets are $39, $49, $59, $79, $129 and $159 (plus applicable fees) and available through www.stnj.org starting on Friday, March 15 at 10:00AM.