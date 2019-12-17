Johnny Mathis The Voice of Romance Tour Heads to New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Johnny Mathis The Voice of Romance Tour on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.



Celebrating his 64th year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis is Columbia Records' longest-signed artist - a sublime vocalist whose approach to pop music eclipses passing fads and trends.



"There are a number of good singers, a smaller handful of truly great singers, and then there's Johnny Mathis." - Barbra Streisand



Johnny Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories - from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.



Best-known for his supremely popular hits like "Chances Are," "It's Not For Me To Say," and "Misty," Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums, six Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide. During his extensive career, he has had three songs inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, achieved 50 hits on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart, and ranks as the all-time No. 6 album artist in the history of Billboard's pop album charts. He has received five GRAMMY nominations, and in 2003 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.



Come hear why Mathis will always be the Voice of Romance!



Tickets to see Johnny Mathis The Voice of Romance Tour are On-Sale now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories