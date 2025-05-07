Jersey City Theater Center Joins 2025 #HudsonGives Campaign to Support Local Causes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jersey City Theater Center has announced its participation in the 2025 Hudson Gives program, a 24-hour virtual fundraising campaign and competition aimed at rallying support for local causes. Hosted by #HudsonGives, this annual event unites communities across the region in a collective effort to uplift neighbors and strengthen nonprofits.

Scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, the Hudson Gives campaign provides a unique opportunity for individuals, businesses, and organizations to come together and make a difference. By giving locally, participants can contribute to the growth and sustainability of nonprofit organizations that serve various needs within the community.

“As Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) continues to expand its reach and impact within the community, we are excited to present our proposal for a transformative new arts center in Journal Square,” said Executive Director of Jersey City Theater Center, Olga Levina. “This proposed venue will serve as a dynamic hub for culture, creativity, and collaboration, offering a space for innovative performances, educational programs, and community engagement. With the support of initiatives like Hudson Gives, we are poised to bring this vision to life, creating a lasting cultural legacy in the heart of Jersey City. Now is the perfect time to contribute, as we grow and bring new opportunities for artists, audiences, and the broader community to come together and thrive. Your donation can help us shape the future of the arts in Jersey City and beyond.”

Since its inception, Jersey City Theater Center has been dedicated to fostering cultural engagement for and with our community and diverse artistic experiences that unite us all in Jersey City and beyond. Through innovative programming and inclusive initiatives, JCTC has become a cornerstone of the local arts scene, enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike.

JCTC invites everyone to join them in making a difference on May 8th by contributing to the Hudson Gives campaign and supporting the causes that matter most. Together, we can create positive change and build a stronger, more resilient community for all.

For more information about Jersey City Theater Center and its involvement in Hudson Gives, please visit www.jctcenter.org and www.hudsongives.org.

Comments