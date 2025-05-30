Jersey City Theater Center Awarded $30,000 Grant from Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jersey City Theater Center has been awarded a full $30,000 grant from the Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund as part of the fund’s fourth round of annual support for artists and arts organizations across the city. This grant, awarded in the General Operation Support Category, will help JCTC continue its mission of producing arts programming that fosters cross-cultural dialogue through the arts locally and globally.

Founded in 2006, Jersey City Theater Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that presents and produces theatre, music, dance, and multimedia events that inspire conversation around the pressing issues of our time. This grant award represents a vital investment in JCTC’s continued efforts to uplift underrepresented artists, engage community members in meaningful dialogue, and bring audiences together by sharing diverse stories.

“The Arts and Culture Trust Fund is an extraordinary commitment by the people of Jersey City to the arts, and we are honored to be among its recipients,” said Olga Levina, Executive Producer at Jersey City Theater Center. “This funding empowers us to deepen our investment in local artists, broaden access to arts education, and strengthen the cultural bridges that connect our city’s diverse communities. Supporting the arts is not just an economic investment — it’s an investment in freedom of expression and democracy, in mental health and well-being, in preserving our histories, and in nurturing the creativity and development of our youth. Ultimately, it’s an investment in human connection and empathy for all residents.”​

The Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund was established in 2020 to provide essential funding for artists, cultural organizations, and education programs across all six wards of Jersey City. With nearly $1.1 million awarded to 112 recipients in 2025, this year marks the fund’s largest investment to date. Since its inception, the Trust Fund has awarded nearly 400 grants totaling more than $4 million, reinforcing the city's growing reputation as a cultural destination and creative hub.

