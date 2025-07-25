Jasmine Forsberg and Benji Santiago Will Lead I & YOU: THE MUSICAL at McCarter Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



McCarter Theatre Center announced that Jasmine Forsberg and Benji Santiago will play the leads in its season opener, the world premiere of I & You: The Musical. Based on Lauren Gunderson's internationally acclaimed play I and You, the new musical reunites Gunderson with director Sarah Rasmussen, who helmed the play's original premiere in 2013 and now serves as McCarter's Artistic Director. The production runs September 13 through October 12.

This intimate and moving two-person musical features an original score by composer and lyricist Ari Afsar. Commissioned by McCarter with support from the BOLD Theater Women's Leadership Circle, the production will be co-produced with Olney Theatre Center.

Seventeen-year-old Caroline (Forsberg), stuck at home with an illness, is surprised by a visit from Anthony (Santiago), an earnest overachiever armed with a class project, a copy of Walt Whitman, and a side of waffle fries. What begins as a reluctant homework assignment turns into a soul-searching all-nighter exploring fate, friendship, and the fragile wonder of being alive.

“I'm beyond excited to work with these two extraordinary artists,” says composer and lyricist Ari Afsar. “Jasmine brings a presence that's both commanding and deeply emotional, while Benji's vulnerability and heart are utterly captivating. Together, they will be a force of nature.”

“Jasmine and Benji have unbelievably incredible voices — and illustrious careers as young artists. Not only are they Broadway stars, they have the warmth, humor, and mature depth of Caroline and Anthony,” adds Director Sarah Rasmussen. “The creative team and I were blown away by their auditions, and we can't wait for audiences to hear and see what we loved in the audition room. We're also thrilled to welcome our phenomenal understudies — Alex De Bard and Kishan Rao — who delighted us with their gorgeous musicality, comic timing, and heart.”

Jasmine Forsberg's Broadway credits include Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends with Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, SIX (Broadway and first national tour), and Here Lies Love. She has also appeared in A Grand Night for Singing at Goodspeed Musicals, Love in Hate Nation at Two River Theater, and Wild Fire at the Denver Center. She earned her BFA from Penn State.

Benji Santiago made his Broadway debut as Younger Noah in The Notebook. He also starred as Usnavi in In the Heights at The Muny. He studied at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.

The design team includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic), Kara Harmon (costumes), Japhy Weideman (lighting), Elisabeth Weidner (sound), and Stefania Bulbarella (projections). Boritt, a two-time Tony Award winner, returns to McCarter, where he previously designed Stones in His Pockets, Turning Off the Morning News, Skylight, and Murder on the Orient Express. Weideman also returns, having designed lighting for Stones in His Pockets as well as Harmon who did costumes for The Niceties.