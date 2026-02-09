JCTC Gala Comes to White Eagle Hall in March

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jersey City Theater Center has announced its 20th Anniversary Global Gala, a milestone evening celebrating two decades of artistic excellence, social impact, and community engagement. The celebratory event will take place Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 6:00PM (5:00PM for VIP tickets) at the historic White Eagle Hall (337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302).

Guided by the theme “Uniting Communities, Inspiring Change,” the gala will honor JCTC's legacy of amplifying diverse voices and producing powerful, socially relevant work that sparks dialogue and connection. Approximately 125 guests are expected to attend, gathering in a warm, family-style seating environment designed to encourage conversation, reflection, and celebration.

“For twenty years, Jersey City Theater Center has been a home where artists and our diverse New Jersey communities come together to learn about one another's cultures, to connect, and to tell stories through the arts,” said Olga Levina, Executive Producer of Jersey City Theater Center. “This gala is both a celebration of what we've accomplished together in the last twenty years and a call to keep building the bridges our world so urgently needs, toward a more just, compassionate, and connected future. Congratulations to all honorees!

All of our honorees believed in Jersey City Theater Center when we started as a $0 operation, working as volunteers on the second floor of a commercial building. They are and always will be family to us. We are equally grateful to our nearly elected mayor, James Solomon, and his wife, Gabrielle, for recognizing our value, supporting us over the years, and truly seeing both us and the impact of our work. Thank you.”

“JCTC has transformed creative vision into meaningful community engagement and impact,” said Paul Dennison, Board President. “This incredible 20-year milestone honors and celebrates the artists, supporters, and partners behind that work—and reinforces our shared commitment to invest in the leadership, partnerships, and outcomes that will help shape the future of our creative community. We are thrilled to acknowledge this remarkable moment with everyone who joins us on this journey to help support JCTC, an important institution within such a vibrant arts community.”

A range of ticket options will be available to ensure broad community participation, including VIP, regular, early-bird, and artist-priced tickets.