JC FRIDAYS Will Close Out 2025 With Citywide Free Arts Events In December

Art House Productions will present the final JC Fridays of 2025 on Friday, December 5, offering a full evening of free visual and performing arts programming throughout Jersey City.

The festival will include exhibitions, music events, studio tours, and community gatherings hosted at local businesses, galleries, arts organizations, and independent creative spaces. Attendees will be encouraged to visit multiple locations and experience a cross-section of the city’s arts community.

Jersey City continues to serve as a hub for artists working across disciplines, and this edition of JC Fridays will be the largest to date, with more than 45 participating events. The December festival will honor the memory of Lauren Farber, founder of Eonta Space and co-curator with Bayard and Dan Peyton, whose contributions to the local arts community will be recognized throughout the evening.

An interactive map at jcfridays.com will provide venue locations and allow visitors to assemble personalized schedules.

Participating hosts will include ART 150 JC, Art for Everyone, Art House Gallery, Arts 14C, Botánica Princesa, Ben Fine, Call Me Mia, Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District, Carri Louise Gallery & Boutique, Crema JC, Dames Espresso, DGA Studio, Dvora 175, Dvora Art House, Dvora Hamilton House, EONTA SPACE, Fine Arts Gallery at Saint Peter's University, Gallery 14C, Gallery 495, Gallery at Imago Beauty, Griot Cafe, JC Instrumental, Meow Mini Mart, Nest Micro Apartments + Haley Buchan, Mon Mon Designs, Orlando Cuevas, Outliers Gallery, Project Greenville, Richard Larovere, Saint Peter's University Rankin Hall Arts, Sky Realty, SMUSH Gallery, Speranza Theatre Company, Stephanie Romano, Team Wilderness, The Cannabis Place, The Firmament Gallery at Nimbus Arts Center, The Oakman, The Sculptors Guild and Tina Maneca, Tris McCall & Art House Productions, Uforia Dispensary, Undead Arts, Wing Bar, Zero Kid Vintage, and additional venues.

EVENT INFORMATION

JC Fridays

Friday, December 5, 2025

Free and open to the public

Interactive map and details: www.jcfridays.com